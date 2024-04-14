Why guns won’t settle the DR Congo conflict

An escort of Kenyan and Congolese military personnel stands guard at the airport in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on November 15, 2022. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

What you need to know:

  • On March 20, UN secretary general’s report on Monusco highlighted a heap of challenges. It recorded 597 security incidents in Ituri, North and South Kivu in which 531 civilians were reportedly killed.