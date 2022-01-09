Prime

Why Owiny-Dollo’s new proposal on bail is kicking up a storm

Left to right: Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, President Museveni and First Lady Janet at the unveiling of the Ben Kiwanuka monument in Kampala last year. PHOTO | FILE

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • After years of waiting, the Judiciary revealed a draft document which contained practice directions that if confirmed will guide judicial officers handling the now contentious bail applications. Opposition politicians say the Judiciary is going to use them to conform to President Museveni’s views on bail, but Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has stuck his neck out, insisting the Opposition is mistaken, Derrick Kiyonga writes.

There was a time last year when it seemed the most pressing issue on President Museveni’s agenda was for Parliament to push through amendments that would ensure that people accused of capital offences are denied bail.

