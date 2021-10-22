Alwi eyes hattrick in Hoima

By John Batanudde More by this Author

Hassan Alwi Jr has a hat-trick of wins in sight as he takes part in the 5th round of the national rally championship this weekend in Hoima.

Victorious in 2017 and 2018 in Kabalega rally the Subaru N14 Driver is second on the national standings with 230 points and victory in Hoima will see him improve his championship hopes.

A tally of two wins makes him the driver to watch this weekend, but with other fast drivers in Jas Mangat (EVO X), Duncan Mubiru (Subaru GVB), Ronald Ssebuguzi (Evo X), and Arthur Blick Jr ( Evo X) taking part in this event, Alwi has to be on top of his game if he is to achieve his dream.

There is a long way to go, with rains coming down in the last two weeks the sections are slippery and tricky for drivers.

The international University of East Africa and Stabex sponsored driver said “the event is going to be very competitive, with experienced and fast drivers taking part we have to be smart to get victory.

“We are going push where speed is needed and be cautious were needed.”

Championship leader Duncan Mubiru said that he ready to spoil the party for Alwi.

“We are going to Hoima with only one this in mind that is to consolidate over leadership.

Since switching to Subaru GVB Mubiru has been unstoppable in the last two events winning the Sembabule rally and finishing second in the Kasanda UMC Rally.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya still chasing a finish in Hoima the crew are looking forward to getting a finish in Hoima because they are yet to finish an event in the Albertine region.

The one-day event will see drivers race in seven competitive sections.

Past winners

2016

G. Lubega

2017-2018

Hassan Alwi

2019

Arthur Blick Jr

Standings

270pts

D. Mubiru

230pts

Hassan Alwi

225pts

F. Busulwa

200pts

Omar Mayanja

180pts

JasMangat



