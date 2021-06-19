Big Talent, Park clash for futsal’s top prize

By George Katongole More by this Author

The Futsal Super League concludes today as debutants Big Talent and Park contest for the trophy at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Big Talent have been the most in-form side and this could be Mohammed Ssembatya’s second trophy as coach.

But Park stands between his title aspirations.

Park spent most of the time in the lower echelons of the group during the regular season, only to plummet into the play-offs on the final day two weeks ago.

According to team captain Idd Babu, all that means that a victory will prove the early stage stutter was just a purple patch.

“This is a final. There are no favourites and there is everything to play for,” Babu said.

Big Talent, without star forward Ronald Kaye, who got red in the previous game, have played with swagger throughout the season and have won do-or-die ties against hitherto unbeaten teams.

First they scratched Kisenyi on the last day of the regular season to qualify while in the semis they stopped untouchables Synergy.

“There is no middle ground. We either win or the cup is lost. We promised ourselves from the beginning to gift our director [Eddy Kenzo] the trophy and we are so close. We can’t let it slip away,” Big Talent coach Meddie Ssembatya says.

He is wary of Park’s experienced legs, especially Babu, Swahib Kazibwe, Shafiq Mulangira, John Kitanda and Junior Abbas, among others.

“But they are not comfortable with the ball. Their approach has been to play counter attacks. I have players that can cause them enough problems in defence,” Ssembatya said.

Park have the ammunition to hurt Big Talent, and since they have come so far and it is in their hands.

Big Talent have shown good form from the start of the season and on their debut Faisal Wabyoona, Farouk Tumwesigye and Akram Katende, must put their best foot forward.

