Cornelius Ryan: A football Father beyond the robe

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

Indelible mark. On December 29, Fr Cornelius Ryan, a former teacher and school administrator, passed on, leaving behind fond memories for his sports legacy at St Leo’s Kyegobe in Fort Portal and St Henry’s College Kitovu where he revolutionised school football.

The national post-primary schools’ football championship has always been dominated by Kampala schools since its inception in 1986.
During the first 11 years of the competition, only Kololo, Lubiri and Kibuli won it. Kibuli SSS accounted for six of those titles.
A gravitational force struck the annual contest in 1997. A then-little-known St Leo’s College Kyegobe, located in Fort Portal, Kabarole District, won it, beating Kibuli 4-0 in the final.

