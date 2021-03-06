Dour draw in Madrid Derby
Saturday March 06 2021
Allan Ssekamatte
English Premier League
Man City 2-1 Man United
Two outstanding records are on line in the Manchester Derby. City’s 21-game winning streak has a much better chance of surviving than United’s long unbeaten record on the road.
Other matches
Chelsea 1-0 Everton
Tottenham 2-1 Cry Palace
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Sheffield Utd 1 - 1 Southampton
Brighton 1 - 1 Leicester
West Brom 0-0 Newcastle
Liverpool 2 -1 Fulham
West Ham 2-0 Leeds Utd
Man City 3-0 Southampton
Italian Serie A
Spezia 1 - 1 Benevento
Juventus 2 -1 Lazio
Udinese 1 - 1 Sassuolo
Roma 2-0 Genoa
Crotone 1 - 1 Torino
Fiorentina 2-1 Parma
Hellas Verona 1 - 1 AC Milan
Sampdoria 2-0 Cagliari
Napoli 2 -1 Bologna
Inter Milan 2 -1 Atalanta
Lazio 3-0 Crotone
Atalanta 1 -0 Spezia
German Bundesliga
Bayern 3-1 Dortmund
A shootout between the division’s most dangerous front men Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland guarantees this will be a goals feast.
Frankfurt 2 -1 Stuttgart
Freiburg 0-2 RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim 1 - 1 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 1 - 1 Augsburg
Bielefeld 1 -2 Union Berlin
Cologne 2-2 Bremen
Bielefeld 1 - 1 Bremen
Augsburg 1 -2 Gladbach
Spanish Primera Liga
Atletico 1-1 R. Madrid
Karim Benzema’s return from injury is a major boost for record champions Real Madrid as they try to narrow the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid. With both sides aiming to avoid defeat, a dour draw is the likeliest outcome.
Other matches
Elche 0-2 Sevilla
Cadiz 1 - 1 Eibar
Huesca 2-2 Celta Vigo
Osasuna 1 -2 Barcelona
Sociedad 2 -1 Levante
Bilbao 2 -1 Granada
Real Betis 1 -0 Alaves
Atletico 1 -0 Bilbao
Levante 1 - 1 Valencia
French Ligue 1
Marseille 1 - 1 Rennes
Reims 0-2 Lyon