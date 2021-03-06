Dour draw in Madrid Derby

Saturday March 06 2021
Table leaders Atletico Madrid will be more cautious in this game after falling to Real Madrid in the reverse fixture. PHOTO/AGENCIES

By Allan Ssekamatte

English Premier League

Man City    2-1     Man United
Two outstanding records are on line in the Manchester Derby. City’s 21-game winning streak has a much better chance of surviving than United’s long unbeaten record on the road.


Other matches
Chelsea         1-0     Everton
Tottenham         2-1     Cry Palace
Burnley         0-1     Arsenal
Sheffield Utd     1 - 1     Southampton
Brighton         1 - 1     Leicester
West Brom         0-0     Newcastle
Liverpool         2 -1     Fulham
West Ham         2-0     Leeds Utd
Man City         3-0     Southampton

Italian Serie A

Spezia               1 - 1     Benevento
Juventus         2 -1     Lazio
Udinese           1 - 1     Sassuolo
Roma             2-0     Genoa
Crotone         1 - 1     Torino
Fiorentina       2-1     Parma
Hellas Verona     1 - 1     AC Milan
Sampdoria         2-0     Cagliari
Napoli         2 -1     Bologna
Inter Milan         2 -1     Atalanta
Lazio         3-0     Crotone
Atalanta        1 -0     Spezia

German Bundesliga

Bayern    3-1     Dortmund
A shootout between the division’s most dangerous front men Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland guarantees this will be a goals feast.

Frankfurt         2 -1     Stuttgart
Freiburg           0-2     RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim     1 - 1     Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin     1 - 1     Augsburg
Bielefeld             1 -2     Union Berlin
Cologne             2-2     Bremen
Bielefeld            1 - 1     Bremen
Augsburg         1 -2     Gladbach

Spanish Primera Liga

Atletico    1-1     R. Madrid
Karim Benzema’s return from injury is a major boost for record champions Real Madrid as they try to narrow the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid. With both sides aiming to avoid defeat, a dour draw is the likeliest outcome.

Other matches
Elche             0-2     Sevilla
Cadiz              1 - 1     Eibar
Huesca         2-2     Celta Vigo
Osasuna        1 -2     Barcelona
Sociedad         2 -1     Levante
Bilbao              2 -1     Granada
Real Betis         1 -0     Alaves
Atletico         1 -0     Bilbao
Levante         1 - 1     Valencia


French Ligue 1

Marseille        1 - 1    Rennes
Reims              0-2    Lyon
 

