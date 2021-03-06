Dour draw in Madrid Derby

By Allan Ssekamatte More by this Author

Allan Ssekamatte

English Premier League

Man City 2-1 Man United

Two outstanding records are on line in the Manchester Derby. City’s 21-game winning streak has a much better chance of surviving than United’s long unbeaten record on the road.



Other matches

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Tottenham 2-1 Cry Palace

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Sheffield Utd 1 - 1 Southampton

Brighton 1 - 1 Leicester

West Brom 0-0 Newcastle

Liverpool 2 -1 Fulham

West Ham 2-0 Leeds Utd

Man City 3-0 Southampton

Italian Serie A

Spezia 1 - 1 Benevento

Juventus 2 -1 Lazio

Udinese 1 - 1 Sassuolo

Roma 2-0 Genoa

Crotone 1 - 1 Torino

Fiorentina 2-1 Parma

Hellas Verona 1 - 1 AC Milan

Sampdoria 2-0 Cagliari

Napoli 2 -1 Bologna

Inter Milan 2 -1 Atalanta

Lazio 3-0 Crotone

Atalanta 1 -0 Spezia

German Bundesliga

Bayern 3-1 Dortmund

A shootout between the division’s most dangerous front men Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland guarantees this will be a goals feast.

Frankfurt 2 -1 Stuttgart

Freiburg 0-2 RB Leipzig

Hoffenheim 1 - 1 Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin 1 - 1 Augsburg

Bielefeld 1 -2 Union Berlin

Cologne 2-2 Bremen

Bielefeld 1 - 1 Bremen

Augsburg 1 -2 Gladbach

Spanish Primera Liga

Atletico 1-1 R. Madrid

Karim Benzema’s return from injury is a major boost for record champions Real Madrid as they try to narrow the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid. With both sides aiming to avoid defeat, a dour draw is the likeliest outcome.

Other matches

Elche 0-2 Sevilla

Cadiz 1 - 1 Eibar

Huesca 2-2 Celta Vigo

Osasuna 1 -2 Barcelona

Sociedad 2 -1 Levante

Bilbao 2 -1 Granada

Real Betis 1 -0 Alaves

Atletico 1 -0 Bilbao

Levante 1 - 1 Valencia



French Ligue 1

Marseille 1 - 1 Rennes

Reims 0-2 Lyon

