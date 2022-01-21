Ghana, history in way of Uganda’s World Cup dream

Ghana have been to five U-20 Women’s World Cups (WWC) since 2010.

In there, their qualification process includes 11 wins, one bye and three walkovers including one against Uganda in the second round of the 2014 U-20 WWC qualifiers.

That is the kind of history, Uganda who are just in their third qualification campaign are coming up against starting today in the first leg of the fourth round 2022 U-20 WWC at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Uganda’s first campaign ended in disappointment in 2014 after thrashing South Sudan 22-0 in the preliminary stages and earning a walkover against Egypt in the first round.

Fufa pulled the team out of the contention after they had been drawn with Ghana in the penultimate round.

The 2020 campaign was ended in the first round by Tanzania’s 2-1 twin wins in Dar-es-Salaam and Lugogo.

It is time for Uganda to overcome their disappointment in this penultimate qualification round and tests do not come tougher than this.

But captain Fauzia Najjemba is making promises even though Ghana come into this as favourites.