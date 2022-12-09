Heathens in familiar territory, Rhinos unfazed

League holders Heathens visit Uganda Cup champions Kobs this evening at Legends Rugby Club in a do or die encounter with a place in next week’s final at stake while Stanbic Pirates entertain Rhinos at Kings Park in the other semifinal.

The last time Heathens played Kobs at Legends, they showed up with a band procession before leaving with 16th league trophy in hand after beating their hosts 22-10.

A Heathens win today will not win them a trophy but take them closer to a title they have yearned for since 2016.

“We have not won it in ages which is rare for a club of this caliber, we are therefore throwing everything at it to win it for the fans this year,” Heathens backs coach Ivan Markmot told SCORE.

Despite being record winners with 11 titles, the Uganda Cup has been exchanged between Kobs and Pirates since 2016 with the yellow machine looking on.

They now want in and the idea of landing a double will only spur them on and they will have to go past Kobs this evening to get within reach.

At Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere, the Sea Robbers have an in form visitor in Rhinos, a side that has done the hard work behind the scenes.

The Martial Tchumkam-coached unit has a host of exciting young players that have breathed life into the side that had almost gone to bed a couple of seasons back.

The trip to Kings' Park is never an easy one, Pirates last lost there in a test game against Heathens in April and dispatched every visitor.

They however had to deal with a determined Mongers side that gave them something to worry about despite winning the last eight tie 33-23.

Coaches Marvin Odongo and Bobby Musinguzi also know Pirates have not won silverware since 2018 and can give themselves a chance to end this dry spell by making the final.

RWENZORI UGANDA CUP





Saturday - semifinals

Kobs vs Heathens - 4pm, Legends

Pirates vs Rhinos - 4pm, Kings park

Shields Semifinals

Warriors vs Titans - 2pm, Legends

Stallions vs Impis - 2pm, Kings Park

Women's Semifinals

Thunderbirds vs Lira Matrix - 4pm, Kyadondo