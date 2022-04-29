Heathens out to grab 16th crown

Kyadondo Rugby Club was a haven last weekend as Uganda won the Africa Men’s Sevens. For Heathens fans and players, the celebrations continue today as they could be crowned Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions with a game to spare.

The ‘Yellow Machine’ is hosted by Toyota Buffaloes, a side they obliterated 50-0 on the opening day of the season back in January.

Since then, Heathens have steamrolled over each side for a nine point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Another Heathens win against Buffaloes this afternoon makes it mathematically impossible for second-placed Black Pirates (68) to catch up, making them champions a week after four of their players – captain Michael Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Nobert Okeny and Claude Otema won the Africa Men’s Sevens at their home.

Everything in place

Heathens might wrap up the league today but it was evident long before that they would emerge champions.

Still unbeaten with 16 wins in as many games and with the meanest defence, it has been their story of the season.

Everything they touched has been unmatched in gold way before the season could start, from the signings to getting the job done.

Newbie Joachim Chisano has been a joy to watch and is a contender for player of the season.

Akera Komaketch has looked a different player since joining from Warriors, Cyrus Wathum whose boots were somewhere under his bed before the season is back up and running.

After spending time away from the game, the hooker’s season reminded all of his prowess and he is on the card for a Rugby Cranes call up for the Rugby Africa Cup due in July in France.