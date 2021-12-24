Hockey teams brace for Afcon as NCS pledge support

By  Makhtum Muziransa

National men and women’s team coaches Vincent Kasasa and Moses Nsereko have named their final teams for the January 17-23, 2022 hockey Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.
As the men vie to return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2007, Kasasa has maintained the core of the team that beat Kenya twice in three games at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Series in Nairobi in March to earn an international ranking.

