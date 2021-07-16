Kobs starlets out to maintain national interest in Cecafa

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu

The Uganda Under-23 side, the Kobs, open their account at this year’s Cecafa tournament with a game tomorrow against DR Congo.

But having won the regional tournament a record 15 times, eight more than nearest challengers Kenya, winning another title is not something that will set pulses racing.

So what is there to look forward to as the tournament kicks off in Ethiopia?

An exciting young team

Everyone certainly remembers that Monday evening on March 1 when the national under-20 football team ended years of hurt against Tunisian opposition.

The Hippos ran out 4-1 winners in the semifinal of the Afcon U-20 tournament to attract attention of many a football follower.

The result allowed the country to reach the final of a major competition for the first time since 1978 before losing again to Ghana 2-0.

Many of the youngsters who impressed at the tournament, 10 to be precise, are currently with the team that departed the country on Wednesday afternoon.

Close sources told SCORE that Fufa president Moses Magogo mooted the idea with part of the decision guided by that memorable Hippos run in Mauritania.

Earlier in the year, however, Cecafa members had also unanimously agreed to use U-23 players and three over age players.

Shaping future Cranes

While addressing the poor show of the Uganda Cranes Chan and senior team that failed to qualify for the Afcon 2021, Magogo said the federation was embarking on a transfusion process of injecting new and younger blood into the national team.

That was seen when interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru carried five of the Hippos team members to South Africa for an international friendly last month.

“Some senior players retired from the team and had to be replaced with youth, most of whom represented the country at the Afcon Under-20 where the boys went up to the final,” Mubiru said.

“We can build that success we achieved.” So, for every purpose, Uganda will be looking at how the youngsters break out of their cocoon and take responsibility.

The 10 players that graduated from the Under-20 team include Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Najib Yiga who were also part of the national Under-17 team that made a maiden afcon appearance in 2019.

Others are left back Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, Musa Ramathan, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere, Derrick Kakooza and Sam Ssenyonjo.

The tournament also offers another opportunity to the talented midfield duo of Bright Anukani and Karim Watambala. The pair, alongside goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, were part of the triumphant 2019 team, the last time the tournament was held.

All three are, however, coming off average domestic seasons at their respective clubs.

Another Byekwaso audition

Like his players, Morley Byekwaso and his coaching staff also emerged from the U-20 tournament with burgeoning reputations in what felt like the proper breakthrough year for the former SC Victoria coach.

He has also convinced his club bosses at KCCA to hand him a three-year deal but it remains to be seen what approach he will favour as shades off his cautious past remain.

Is No. 16 coming home?

Whereas the team is largely youthful, just like the rest, the players will have to put on a show. There’s not much pressure to win trophy number 16 and extend the dominance but with Uganda going into the tournament as the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup holders, U-20, U-17 and U-15 junior champions, anything less than that will be a dip.

The tournament has no money prize, at least according to Cecafa officials, meaning that the only motivation is the trophy.

More games, all live

Fans following the games will watch eight of the nine teams play until at least the last phase of the tournament.

This is because the organisers decided to introduce a new format whereby the top teams from each of the three groups will advance to the semi-final as well as the runner up from group B that comprises Burundi, Eritrea and the hosts, Ethiopia.

The losers from the group will be ranked according to the point-ranking system and the last shown the exit. The teams ranked 5th to 8th will play extra ranking playoff ranking matches. The losers at the semi-final stage will play the bronze match. All the games will be televised live on Azam TV.

Cecafa Senior Challenge

Group A: Uganda, Tanzania, DR Congo

Group B: Ethiopia, Burundi, Eritrea

Group C: Djibouti, South Sudan, Kenya

KOBS’ GROUP FIXTURES

SUNDAY

Uganda vs. DR Congo 2pm

Thurs, 22 July

Tanzania vs. DR Congo 4pm

Sun, 25 July

Uganda vs. Tanzania 4pm





The Kobs Cecafa squad

Head coach:

Morley Byekwaso

Goal Keepers

Lukwago Charles (KCCA) Saidi Keni (SC Villa)

Dennis Otim (Express)

Defenders

Enock Walusimbi (Express)

Azizi Kayondo (Vipers)

George Kaddu (W. Giants)

Musa Ramathan (KCCA)

Kenneth Ssemakula (Bul)

Peter Magambo (KCCA), Gavin Kizito ( SC Villa)

Midfielders

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers)

Karim Watambala (Vipers)

Steven Sserwadda (KCCA)

Bright Anukani (KCCA)

Salim Abdallah (SC Villa)

Forwards

Mukwala Stephen (URA)

Ivan Bogere (W.Giants), Saddam Masereka (Villa)

Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Najib Yiga (Vipers)

Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline)

Derrick Kakooza (Police) Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA)

