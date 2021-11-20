Namuwongo seek to blaze over Tomahawks

Hosts Betway Power will be watching events from the stands when the semifinals of ‘The Invite’ tournament take place today at YMCA, Wandegeya.

Bernice Ankunda’s charges had their hopes of making the semis extinguished in last weekend’s loss to Namuwongo Blazers.

The Blazers take on UPDF Tomahawks in the first semifinal in what is expected to be a contest of physicality.

David Deng led Blazers in scoring with his 24 points in the win over Power last weekend sending the side to the semis.

Big man Saidi Amisi, Joseph Ikong and Paul Odongo all pose a threat to a UPDF side led by Moses Muhumuza.

The second semifinal will see the youthful UCU Canons take on Falcons.

The Canons relied on Umaru Ibanda’s explosiveness to overcome Takan Lokeris last weekend and will be favourites going into today’s action.

It remains to be seen whether Fayed Baale and Titus Odeke, who are in the Silverbacks set up, will feature today.

The two have been training with the national team for next week’s Fiba World Cup Qualifiers but played last weekend.

Falcons have the experience of players like Vinnie Jurua, Emmanuel Ateng, Derrick Katumba and Andrew Opio to rely on.

‘The Invite’ is a tournament played in remembrance of fallen basketball stakeholders.

the top three teams after next Saturday’s final will walk away with 2m, 1m and 500,000 respectively from headline sponsors Club Beer.

The invite tournament