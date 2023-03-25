Nyeko eager to maintain Namuwongo NBL blaze

Namuwongo Blazers came, blazed, but ultimately failed to conquer the National Basketball League (NBL), falling agonizingly short on the final play of the series to lose the best-of-seven playoff final series 4-3 to the City Oilers.

As they get their 2023 season underway at YMCA court on Saturday against JKL Dolphins, many in the fraternity are hoping they can at least maintain the fire that helped draw sizable crowds especially from Namuwongo, to their games.

It is a question that gets Coach Stephen 'Escodata' Nyeko slightly irritated insisting all is good at the team despite earlier reports about several exits and the club's financial standing raised in the off-season.

"All is fine and we are prepared for the start of the league. Last season we had an issue when players went a couple of months without pay and the whole situation was blown out of proportion. But we all know there is a team that went a full season without remunerating players," Nyeko said about previous claims by players such as Ariel Okall at the end of last season.

The exodus was led by CEO Farouk Zinda who stepped down from his role with Saidi Amisi, Ariel Okall, David Deng, Daniel Monoja, Peter Obleng, Joseph Ikong, Daniel Juuko, Collins Kasujja and Kennedy Wachira all walking out for various reasons.

"The club is in a good place. There is no way you can make the additions we made when you are not sure about their welfare," explained Nyeko, whose team expects Motorola Solutions to offer up to shs200m this season.

Geoffrey Soro, Michael Makiadi and Nasser 'Kikiri' Gudi, Dickson Asiku are among those that have joined in what seems like a rebirth of previous Power teams.

The three are reunited with captain Paul Odongo and Syrus Kiviiri two of three survivors from last season's roster.

The Nam Blazers are expected to use 10 players at least for the regular season first round as they seek to bolster their roster going forward.

Can the Blazers make another title push?

Nyeko is also not looking far ahead into the season and is opting to set modest targets in the short term.

"We want to treat each game as it comes because alot can change like players getting work commitments or getting injured. We want to make the playoffs then take it game by game and see if we can reach the finals," Nyeko opined.

They start the season against a JKL Dolphins side that is also evolving from the Brian Namake and Jude Ochen led team that made a meek 2-0 playoff quarterfinal exit that included an 81-29 game two pounding against UCU to lose the series 2-0.

Attention however remains about how blazed Namuwongo will keep NBL.

Namuwongo Blazers roster

Valentine Blair, Chol Nyuot, Carlos Ochi, Dickson Asiku, Syrus Kiviiri, Geoffrey Soro, Richard Ongom, Paul Odongo, Michael Makiadi, Nasser 'Kikiri'Gudi

JKL Dolphins roster