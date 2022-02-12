Prime

Once a ‘federation darling’, KCCA now at loggerheads with Fufa

Fufa supremo Moses Magogo (left) and KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso (right). PHOTOS/FILE

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Fallout. KCCA have recently found themselves wagging stiff fingers at Fufa.

February is supposed to be a month of love. As smitten couples are gearing up for Valentine’s Day in two days, KCCA and Fufa are estranged lovers.
The two are reading from different scripts after years of enviable bondage.

