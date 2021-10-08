Oyella wants to maintain NIC’s unbeaten run

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

With three fixtures to complete the first round of the National Netball League, NIC captain Stella Oyella says the team is determined to beat opponents to maintain the league summit.

NIC today face Makindye Weyonje at the former’s Kibuli home ground with shooting more goals at the back of their minds.

Oyella, who tops the scorer’s chart with 113 shots and still revels in their 85-29 white washing of UPDF last Saturday, wants to maintain the same performance against Makindye Weyonje.

“We have trained well as a team. Although we are the visiting team, we are determined to see that we also bag this win. Our intention is to retain the league trophy,” she said.

Oyella is also determined to garner more shots in her name to continue topping the scorer’s list.

“I want to prove myself a capable shooter. Topping the list to the end of the league is my priority,” she added.

Weyonje grows in confidence

NIC are at the top of the league log with six points from three games followed by Police and Prisons in the second and third place who also boast six points from three and four fixtures, respectively.

Meanwhile, Makindye Weyonje have only played two league games and sit in the fourth place with four points.

Weyonje public relations manager Eddie Odhiambo said they are now confident enough to face top foes in the league.

“Teams have been in lockdown but we have managed to continue training and taking part in competitions, I believe we are now strong enough to face and win against stronger teams,” he said.

In other fixtures, KCCA will host Police at at Nakivubo Blue with UPDF facing KBK and Posta playing Uganda X, Luwero at the same court.

National Netball League

Today

NIC vs. Weyonje

Posta vs. Uganda X

KBK vs. UPDF

Police vs. KCCA

