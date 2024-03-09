Queen Cranes confront nemesis Tanzania in African Games opener

Uganda’s women football teams coach Sheryl Botes believes she selected the “right combinations” to deal with the varied strengths of her opponents at the All Africa Games in Ghana.

The competition is for eight teams, which Caf resolved on January 24 would be the ones that participated in the fourth qualifying round of the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

Uganda was drawn with Ghana, Tanzania and Ethiopia in Group A while Group B has Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria.

During that qualification campaign Uganda earned a first round bye then ousted Kenya 10-3 and South Africa 1-0 on aggregate in the second and third round qualifiers then lost 7-1 to Ghana at the penultimate stage.

Ghana eventually beat Ethiopia, who had also ousted Tanzania in the fourth round, 5-1 on aggregate to go to Costa Rica. So this is a case of familiar foes as Uganda has also been involved in senior, U-20 and U-17 tournaments with almost similar players in the Tanzania and Ethiopia camps.

Botes started her camp with 48 players and had to zero down to 20. But her observation was that while there was talent in all departments, there were more attack-minded players in camp.

The selection

Some like Phiona Nabulime, who captained the U-18 at their Cecafa Championship and the U-20s in the ongoing qualifiers before they were eliminated by Senegal, could be used in defence.

Formerly out and out strikers like Juliet Nalukenge and Latifah Nakasi were used on the wing and as a creative forward respectively.

“We know what is waiting for us,” Botes said during her second last training at home on Monday before the team flew out on Wednesday.

“We had to find players that can deal with pace and physicality. Also key for me is to keep the ball a little bit more. And going into this tournament, we want to give all players a chance.

This is going to be a learning process for all of us, even for myself. I believe this is the best squad we could get and if things do not go well, if we have challenges, we have to find solutions, relook and see what more we can bring in.

When I look at Ghana, they love to switch play and are strong in midfield. If I look at the physicality of Tanzania and how they sit back and look for space. Ethiopia play in a 4-3-3 and love to keep the ball in midfield. So if I look at only the offensive aspects of our game, I am leaving space for any team to come counter us. I cannot say we will win every game but we will try to win every game,” Botes said, explaining the reasons behind her selection and ideas.

Captain Catherine Nagadya could be used as a centre-forward as has been the case for most of her games for new club Kampala Queens. Her finishing is a concern but Botes loves her leadership qualities.

“(She was chosen as captain) for the main reason that she has a wealth of experience and has a away of leading the team. I see that in training and in video sessions. She has been on the scene too as she has played for U-17, U-20s and the Crested Cranes,” Botes said.

2024 African Games

Group A: Uganda’s Fixture

March 9: Uganda vs Tanzania, 8pm

March 12: Uganda vs. Ethiopia, 8pm

March 15: Uganda vs. Ghana, 11pm

Uganda’s Probable XI: Sharon Kaidu (GK); Catherine Wujja, Docus Lwalisa, Phionah Nabulime, Shakirah Nankwanga; Krusum Namutebi, Shamusa Najjuma, Latifah Nakasi; Zainah Nandede, Margaret Kunihira, Catherine Nagadya

Queen Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Sharon Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs), Esther Akujo (She Maroons), Cecilia Kamuli (Tooro Queens)

Defenders: Harima Kanyago (UCU Lady Cardinals), Catherine Wujja (Rines SS), Claire Hilder Kebirungi, Shakirah Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim), Docus Lwalisa (Olila High), Patricia Akiror (Kampala Queens)

Midfielders: Krusum Namutebi, Phiona Nabulime (Kawempe), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens), Shamusa Najjuma (Uganda Martyrs), Sumaya Nabuto (Isra Soccer Academy)