Set-pieces play vital role in women’s super league

Of the 35 goals that had been scored ahead of Thursday’s rest day in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) running at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, 14 were from set-pieces.

Of these 14, 10 changed the course of the game; either levelling matters or deciding the final results in these matches.

More specifically, of the four freekicks scored, three turned out to be match winners despite being converted in the first halves of these games.

From general play, it is a clear that most teams try to play directly with shooting on sight, even from difficult positions, as a main theme.

So whenever there is a freekick, it is no surprise that this is seen as an open invitation to shoot. Therefore, the common routine has been to go straight for goal.

‘Balls disturb the keepers’

Such is the desperation that when Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 to Lady Doves on Wednesday, the former’s captain Hasifah Nassuna, took care of the freekicks – no matter the distance from goal even though her usual execution style is to curl them in from close range rather than shoot from distance.

“I always try to go for goal because I believe there are higher chances of scoring from direct freekicks,” She Corporate striker Noeline Namiro, who hit her side’s winner past Olila High School keeper Eglas Ajulo, said.

“Those balls generally disturb women goalkeepers.”

For better returns, some teams are deploying defenders, who are usually physically stronger than their technically gifted counterparts playing upfront, to take the direct set-pieces.

By the way, even the national teams (senior, U-20 and U-17) have usually relied on, now Olila and former Kawempe Muslim SS defender Grace Aluka to deliver freekicks and corners.

In Njeru, she has only scored a penalty but will continue with all set-piece duties.

“There are two things to note here,” national U-17 women’s team coach Ayub Khalifan, who has coached Kawempe Muslim SS in the past six league seasons but has stepped down to do a scouting role for the national teams, says.

“There are freekicks, where you see the players crafting and that shows they are improving.”

‘Goalkeepers could do better’

But in some situations, the goalkeepers can do better. Maybe they are lacking match practice after a lengthy break. Additionally, the defenders are just short.”

In the first instance, Khalifan could be speaking of Fazila Ikwaput’s second goal in her side’s 5-0 rout of Isra Soccer Academy on Monday.

It was a rare take, where executing from the left, she lobbed the ball over the Isra defence before it rested low at the near post.

For instance, in the case of UCU defender Shadia Nankya’s effort on Tuesday, Khalifan felt She Corporate goalkeeper and captain Vanessa Karungi could have done better than parry the ball to the back of her own net.

Such moments can be so embarrassing and emotional for goalkeepers like Karungi, who understandably declined to comment on the quality of goalkeeping at the tournament, which climaxes Wednesday with the winner representing Uganda at the regional qualifiers for the Caf Women’s Champions League.

Last week, Kawempe goalkeeper Juliet Adeke remained flat-footed as another defender Gloria Namugerwa, from Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, found the back of the net from distance.

“Maybe Adeke could have done better there too. Then you expected her defence to bail her out there. But the players are short,” Khalifan noted.

Corner kicks

Meanwhile, among the four goals scored from corners, Siporosa Amonding’s late effort turned out to be a match point saviour in their 1-1 draw with Lady Doves.

Kawempe also scored four goals from corners as they topped Group One of the FWSL. And while we shall consider only their opener in the 4-0 win over Kampala Queens as match defining, the impact of others – including Sharon Naddunga’s late header in the 2-0 win over Tooro Queens – cannot be understated as they topped the group on goal difference.

Ironically, when it came to deciding the second and final playoff spot for Group One last weekend, both KQ and Martyrs – which eventually progressed – won 2-1 in matches that had goals from open play only.

Six penalties had been awarded by Thursday. Margaret Kunihira missed hers but it did not matter as Kawempe were leading Tooro Queens 1-0 then.

Three of the other penalties were openers while two were equalisers for sides that went on to win 2-1. Kevin Nakacwa’s effort for UMHS turned into a match winner in their 1-0 triumph over the now relegated Makerere University side She Mak.

The debate on whether the executioners are getting better or if the goalkeepers are fumbling will rage on but one thing is for sure; we cannot underestimate the impact of set-pieces in women’s football.

Women’s super league

TODAY

Lady Cardinals vs. Olila HS

She Corporate vs. Isra Academy

FWSL goal scorers

7. Fazila Ikwaput Lady Doves

3. Allen Nassazi Kawempe Muslim

Fauzia Najjemba Kampala Queens

2. Grace Aluka Olila High School

1. Docus Arakit Olila High School

Siporosa Amoding Olila High School

Hasifah Nassuna UCU

Shadia Nankya UCU

Noeline Namiro She Corporate

Lydia Nyandera Lady Doves

Spencer Nakacwa UMHS

Anita Namata UMHS

Gloria Namugerwa UMHS

Kevin Nakacwa UMHS

Resty Kobusingye Tooro Queens

Mary Kabaculezi Tooro Queens

Ruth Nyakato Tooro Queens

Rukia Namubiru Kampala Queens)

Resty Nanziri Kampala Queens

Sharon Namatovu She Mak

Sharon Naddunga Kawempe Muslim

Hadijah Nandago Kawempe Muslim

Margaret Kunihira Kawempe Muslim

Rhoda Nanziri Kawempe Muslim

