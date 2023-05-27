Sports Desk: Pep's City rank lower than Invincibles, Fergie's Red Devils

Manchester City have won five of the last six English Premier League (EPL) titles. In fact this side coached by Pep Guardiola have gone a notch further by winning the last three back to back to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United sides of 1998 to 2001 and 2006 to 2009.

This feat has opened a debate on where Guardiola's side rank among the top teams of the EPL since its inception in 1992 and the sports desk has weighed in.

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo - Sports Editor

I am always swayed to say that Arsenal’s 2003/4 team is the greatest team I have seen in a single Premier League season. What that team did to go a season unbeaten was spellbinding. However, Man City today and Man United who won three in a row on two occasions can always throw their hats in the ring. Surely, City belong to that cluster now because we all know that winning three in a row is not easy. I would put this City slightly behind Arsenal (2003/4) and then Man United (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09).

Innocent Ndawula - Sub-editor

Under Guardiola, Manchester City have proved that winning breeds more confidence which is a catalyst of success.

Two Wednesdays ago at the Etihad, as City wiped out Real Madrid, that debate was ignited whether City was the greatest team of all time?

Eleven years on from City’s first title, though, we don’t know the truth about Yaya Touré. His impact and those early titles may seem like a part of ancient history now. Yet you cannot separate one from the City that thrashed Real Madrid as questions still linger about the payments the club allegedly made to the agent of Toure. City didn’t obliterate Madrid 4-0 with Touré and Sergio Agüero and yet everything they achieved a decade ago somewhat connects to the present times.

Look at their shirt sponsorship. There is nothing that sponsors enjoy more than winning titles, and qualifying for the Champions League. For the 2017-18 season, after six years of the Touré-Agüero team earning qualification for Europe’s top tournament, the value of City’s shirt sponsorship nearly doubled. Then, when they won the next two Premier League titles, it went up another 28 per cent. Over two seasons, that was a climb from £20 million to £45 million. Money buys anything.

The Touré situation is only one reason to doubt City’s mountain of achievement — and that is one out of 115. There are 115 serious charges and allegations pending against the club for breaching Premier League financial rules.

We have to wait and see what happens but there is no doubt it would taint their success, if found guilty,

But Pep being Pep, he will want to do Pep things. The City manager will be aware that, until now, only on five occasions have a team won the English topflight three times in a row. He will also be aware that no team in this country have won four league titles in succession, so that will be his aim next season.

Man City are only peaking and will want to end the debate with another dominant display for 2023/24 season, by first beating the 115 charges and forthwith allowing their audience the pleasure of proper unadulterated enjoyment of what it is that they have created.

Isaac Ssejjombwe - Reporter (Sports and Features)

There have been two great premier League sides in history. The United side that won the treble and the Arsenal side that went unbeaten the whole season. With City winning three in a row and a possibility of winning a treble it surely puts them among the best. It is not easy achieving all that.

Andrew Mwanguhya - Reporter

This Manchester City side ranks up there above the very best but to me they still have catch-up to do with the Manchester United sides of 1999 and 2008/09. What they have done is equal what United did on two occasions - clinching the title three times in a row. And should they complete a treble, they will - again - have just equaled another of United's feats. That will fully bring them into the conversation of which side was/is better. However, going by recent trends, and the fact that City are not even fully where Guardiola wants them to be, it's going to be very tough for other clubs to wrest the EPL title from them. United, Liverpool and Arsenal will have to really dig in deep to challenge them. They are a big problem for everyone.

Felix Manyindo - NTV Reporter

It sits behind the three-peat United of '98-01 and '06-09. Heavily invested compared to the other two. Great squad. Great individuals. But not organically built.

Denis Bbosa - Reporter & NTV analyst

Way up there with Man United's star-studded 2008 and 1999 triumphant teams.

They may come second in appeal when juxtaposed to the 2004 Arsenal invincibles but aptly compensates in command, style and squad depth.

With a lethal forward like 36-goal Erling Haaland, an assist gem like Kevin De Bryune and defensive pillar in Ruben Dias mold, Man City have a solid backbone that can literally run through all EPL teams with ease and panache.

Allan Darren Kyeyune - Reporter

One of the most dominant sides in English league history. However, not the greatest for me, especially this side that has won this season. I've seen a better Man City under Pep.

Makhtum Muziransa - Reporter

I see every season as an independent one because dynamics change every season. Where does clustering this City side or Fergie's teams as winners of three-peats leave the City squad that hit 100 points? Or the Jose Mourinho side that won after conceding just 15 goals.

The latter two for me are the greatest EPL sides after the Arsenal invincibles.

City tipped to win treble



Dhakaba

Yes, I believe they will. They seem to have hit a zone where they want the three so bad and will give it everything. Of course, the toughest task is winning the FA Cup with Man United in the final trying to protect their 1998/99 feat. Pep Guardiola must feel that there is unfinished business if they only finished the season with the EPL title. In fact, City failing to win all three crowns with the Champions League final against Inter Milan to come will feel as if the cup is half-full.

Ndawula

A date with history awaits Guardiola and his team. The 52-year-old is a stickler for milestones.

There is talk that whenever the team or a player breaks a record or reaches a landmark achievement, he and his staff insist that it is publicised through the club’s official platforms.

He knows all too well how he has felled records in England and for a man who locks himself in office for hours, burns incense, or often puts on Oasis music and study videos, Guardiola must have already set up plans for next season – such is his character finesse.

But first, he wants a treble. Achieving such a feat would have been unthinkable for Guardiola when he was laying into his players at St Mary’s over four months ago in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against already relegated Southampton, but now, thanks to his genius and the excellent form of his players, it is within his grasp.

The template to claim the ‘Holy Grail’ of European football has been laid out and it is nothing similar to what lies in store for Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Football is unpredictable, so they say! But the well-oiled machine at Etihad is sure to complete the coveted treble, even the hard-nosed pundit will take bait.

Look at how brilliant City have been at the home straight as well as other factors by Pep like the innovative tactical switch that moved John Stones into midfield.

Even when push comes to shove, Man City’s men have delivered. Despite a recent personal problem, Kevin De Bruyne scored two goals and set up three more in the Champions League knockout stage and he has five assists and three goals in his past five Premier League games. The captain, Ilkay Gundogan, has scored four goals in his past two league matches while Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Stones, Nathan Aké and Jack Grealish have been flawless. Then there is Erling Haaland, who hasn’t just scored 52 goals in 49 matches, but has equally impressed with his pressing, link-up play and decoy runs.

Bbosa

Absolutely yes. Of the two major finals left in between the historic feat, the FA Cup Manchester derby on June 3 poses the greater risk.

Pep Guardiola no longer 'over cooks' and will take the bull by its horns when he meets his former protege Eric Ten Hag who wants a second trophy in his first year at Man United.

Even with three Champions League trophies and pedigree on their side, I don't see Inter's wobbly defence shutting out the Blues' constant onslaughts led by Haaland. Guardiola has won a treble before with Barcelona in 2009 and should know how to handle this situation best.

Kyeyune

Very much possible especially with the monster in Erling Haaland but, with Manchester United waiting for them at Wembley and hoping they keep that slice of history to themselves, it is highly unlikely.

Mwanguhya

Looking at their extremely good and deep squad, they are favourites to win a treble. Anything but victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final would be a surprise to the world. City are also favourites against United in the FA Cup final. However, Cup finals are a different ball game. More hunger and resilience often trump excellent talent. What should worry both Inter and United is that City boast of both hunger and talent. Yet Inter also know this is their only moment in the sun, and United are aware that if City clinch 'their' treble, the Reds would be directly culpable. So they have to do something about it. City are odds-on to win but remember this is also a derby. I think United have the players and determination to protect their own and pull the rug from under City's feet.

Ssejjombwe

Something tells me they are not going to win the treble. A double yes but Inter Milan is going to surprise them. You are on a safer side coming as an underdog in the Champions League final.

Makhtum

Honestly, I would love them to win the treble - more for the reason that Guardiola - who for me is way above all other coaches - needs to complete all his assignments at City and leave so we can have a levelled competition.

But the natural laws of football are that someone is going to get this new City system figured out, especially in a one off game. I just cannot make up my mind yet on whether it is going to be Manchester United in the FA Cup final or Inter Milan with the mother of all upsets in the Champions League final.

Manyindo

Treble is touch and go. Pep has blown up chances to win bigger things since 2011. He could have won a treble in his first season at Bayern and over-thought things. He could have won the UCL in his last season at Bayern and messed it up himself. Same with the final he lost to Chelsea. The treble cannot be entirely ruled out, but Pep has the propensity to self-destruct.

Any takeaways from the season?



Manyindo

Pep looks well set to win four league titles in a row. His competition does not seem to get things going for them. Even with transfer windows coming, I do not see him being stopped in England next season.

Makhtum

There is a thin line between patience and wasting time but I am now convinced that if given time, many coaches - especially the foreign ones - are able to get their teams up and running. Even Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have needed patience this season. But see what Mikel Arteta, Marco Silva, Unai Emery, Roberto De Zerbi, Julen Lopetegui and even Erik Ten Hag have done at their clubs.

However, the hype surrounding British coaches like Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, Sam Allardyce, Graham Potter and Nathan Jones among others continues even when it is clear they have a certain ceiling. But I must add that the works of Eddie Howe, Thomas Frank and to some extent David Moyes show that every rule has an exception.

Bbosa

Teams with tactically shrewd coaches dominate and are poised for success.

The gap between the traditional giants and minnows has narrowed and that is why Brighton is deadlier than Chelsea that spent close to £600m on transfers this season

Ssejjombwe

Arsenal surprised everyone, including themselves. No one ever predicted that they would be where they are now. Arteta has done a tremendous job with this side. The tough decisions he made, the sacrifices and his buys have all proved anything is possible. Despite losing the league, the team has entertained the league.

Ndawula

Arsenal should take heart. There is a thin line between failure and coming of age. The Gunners spent 248 days atop the log – the most ever by any club – and for a young side like them to live the fairytale is a major positive considering how their previous season had transpired.

They have surpassed expectations and are set to finish runners-up for only the second time since 2004-05. It is clear to see that Arsenal are at the start of their journey whereas City are much further down the road, as an already matured side. So for them to be at the top and play with so much freedom offers a beautiful insight into their future under Mikel Arteta.

One must also not forget that only a handful of the present Arsenal squad have played in the

Champions League and they could face two big-name teams in the group stage if, as expected, they are placed in pot three in the seeding system. They have not played in the competition since 2016-17.

Mwanguhya

Erling Haaland is more than just goals. He has greatly improved off the ball, falling deep to create space for others et al. What should worry opponents is that Pep is slowly but steadily absorbing him into his system, or vice versa. The prospect of a complete equation is terrifying.

Kyeyune

Haaland, who else? Then, a stellar Newcastle season, waiting to see if Everton keeps in the top flight, for another season. Furthermore, too many goal galores.

Dhakaba

The return of Newcastle to the big time has as much to do with investment in new players as it does with Eddie Howe improving and trusting the players he found at the club since spending big as seen with Chelsea does not always mean winning every game. After his decline at Bournemouth, this second chance has proved that Howe can punch at a higher level in future.