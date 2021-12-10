Uganda’s swimming progress measured through 50m freestyle

Bright future. John Kafumbe in action at the ongoing Cana Zone III Swimming Championships. Kafumbe is one of Uganda’s promising freestylers across all distances. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Adnan Kabuye was one of those being pushed to get as close as possible to Tendo Mukalazi’s 23.10 seconds national short course (25m pool) record set in the 50m freestyle during last month’s Fina World Cup in Kazan.

Midway through the November 26-28 National Championships at Greenhill Academy in Kibuli, it looked so clear that Dolphins Swim Club would defend their 2019 title.

