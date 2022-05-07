Ugandans brace for stronger cars

Ugandan crews go into the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally with eyes on winning the event but most importantly, scoring points for the National Rally Championship.

Motorsport requires more than just being a good driver. The kind of car you drive more often than not determines how far you go in an event and that will be the state Ugandan drivers find themselves in this weekend.

NRC leader Ponsiano Lwakataka, in his Subaru Impreza N12, must contend with much more superior cars like the Ford Fiesta R5s of Kenya’s Karan Patel and Zambia’s Leroy Gomes.

The two foreign drivers start the event as favourites and will be eyeing Africa Rally Championship points. Gomes tops the ARC standings with 50 points from two events while Patel has 30.

The Ugandan leg of the ARC gives the two a chance to score more points in the chase for the continental title.

The last three editions of the event have been dominated by the Skoda Fabia of Manvir Baryan but this year presents a range of stronger cars expected to be go pound for pound.

Duncan Mubiru will run out in his newly-acquired Ford Fiesta Proto and it remains to be seen whether he can challenge the foreign legion of drivers.

NRC points important

Lwakataka has dominated the first two events on the NRC calendar with victories in Mbarara and Kaliro. He has collected 200 points already and is on course to his third NRC title.

With most of his challengers struggling in the same events, the Mafu Mafu driver will have his eyes on collecting points in the race to the NRC title rather than fighting to beat the foreign drivers with stronger machines.

“I want to tell my fans out there that we are coming into this event to score NRC points and not ARC,” Lwakataka told Score. “I want to consolidate my lead in the national championship and that will be my goal this weekend.”

Tricky sections

As one of the Ugandan drivers to have won the event before and being in good form at the moment, Lwakataka is one of the competitors many would expect to challenge the stronger cars.

However, he appreciates that competition with more advanced cars is tougher and one has to set his targets early.

“The sections we’re going to drive suit these small and powerful cars. The sections are tight and if it rains we might see only a few finishing the event,” he said.

Hassan Alwi was the last Ugandan crew to win the Pearl in 2016.

McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Maxine Wahome and Jeremy Wahome, who will be representing team Kenya in the rally, are some of the other top drivers to pay attention to this weekend.

Forty-nine drivers from across the continent have been confirmed to take part in the most prestigious event in the country. Crews will complete four sections today and conclude the event with another five tomorrow.

Pearl of Africa rally

Sections

Shekhar Metha 25.25km

Kivuvu 20-45km

Kasaku Chai 32.32km

Nakiwunga 9.05km

Transport 243.16km

Competitive 183.34km

Total Distance 426.50km

Past winners