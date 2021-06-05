What netball federation leadership candidates are bringing to the table

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The Uganda Netball Federation will today go into polls after the outgoing president Susan Anek’s three year term coming to an end, with the constitution barring her from contesting for another term in office.

Two new faces but not distant from netball in former Youth MP for Central Region Sarah Babirye Kityo who won all the best shooters’ accolades during her stay in Parliament, and Christine Nampijja, who has mentored many netball players through secondary schools and local clubs have shown potential to lead the federation.

The duo is standing against Jocelyn Ucanda, a long-serving She Cranes and NIC team manager.

Ucanda is backed by the outgoing president Susan Anek for the mandate to lead the body in the next four years.

Among the key issues in their manifestos include lobbying for sponsorship, developing netball from the grassroots, professionalising the sport, and infrastructure development.

The SCORE gives you an insight into what each of the UNF presidential candidates is offering in their manifesto.

Christine Nampijja to restore game in the grassroots

A teacher at Trinity College Nabbingo and a manager at Spurs Netball Club, Nampijja has groomed many netball players at schools’ level and her key point among the seven is continuing to see that grassroot netball is developed and maintained.

Among the outstanding players that have passed through her hands as a coach in secondary schools include; She Cranes Lilian Ajio, Ruth Meeme, Irene Mirembe among others.

“I want to see the resurrection of Ugandan netball from grassroots in schools, universities, public and private institutions as a recreational and professional competitive game,” Nampijja said.

She also looks at visionary leadership, reforms and good governance that will enable the federation to promote, develop and grow the game to greater heights.

The seasoned administrator also hopes to improve resources and financing through mobilisation and financing from the government and private sector.

Nampijja also looks at constitutional amendment and inclusion of all stakeholders, including umpires, coaches, ex-players on the federation annual general meeting and other related concerns.

Key points

Grassroots netball development

Governance reforms

Sponsorship for the game

Improve resources, financing

Inclusive leadership

Jocelyn Ucanda for governance, financing

Ucanda’s focus areas include governance, international relations, financing, technical development and a sound secretariat.

“If elected, I will work with the UNF executive and the rest of the netball fraternity to implement a leadership strategy built on key pillars which I have called ‘The Five Gifts.’”

She notes that her government will take the lead in establishing proper governance focusing on structures right from grassroots and setting up functional committees.

“I want to take netball to the next level in the interest of our people as a whole,” Ucanda said while speaking to the media in Lugogo midweek.

“I want to see Uganda move from the seventh place in the world to the first. Our pledge is to see the best happen and this is possible,” she added.

Ucanda said her leadership will be people-centred. She will take constitutional review as a major activity.

“Our current constitution gives so much power to the executive while other people cannot work effectively. I don’t know whose interest this served but we must review it,” Ucanda said.

Ucanda’s vision is to empower clubs in a quest for professionalism.

She boasts of having established NIC as a powerhouse in Uganda’s netball, producing such talents as Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba, who play professional netball in Australia and England.

She also looks at lobbying for sponsorship for the federation

“You can’t ask for quality at the moment when the clubs can’t even afford to move outside Kampala. We need to create an enabling environment for sponsors,” she stressed.

Key points

Improving governance

A home for netball

Attracting sponsors

Technical development

Sarah Babirye is for players welfare, infrastructure

Sarah Babirye’s 12 key issues rotate mostly around improving the players’ welfare, fronting infrastructure development in different parts of the country as well as securing a home for the sport.

“You can’t talk of a lady and you don’t think of a home. We feel proud of being number seven but we can do better than that,” she said.

“One way of doing that is securing a home for the game. With a strong secretariat that will look into all these issues we’ll be able to make it.

“Netball courts are not expensive and even with Shs50m, a mini one can be acquired. Infrastructure at districts will help players that cannot come to Kampala and this will ease the idea of the district leagues and promoting grassroot netball.”

A sports lover who has played netball, volleyball and basketball for the Parliament team emerging the best netball shooter in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Babirye is bent on recognising and awarding excellence in netball as well as capacity building.

“We need capacity building for coaches and umpires. Best managers, partners as well as ex-players who have done well will be recognised for their hard work toward the development of netball,” said Babirye

Her frustration over the years is seeing that netball is not connected with culture. She vows to strengthen culture through netball as well as extending the game to the corporate world.

“We celebrate coronations and birthdays of kings every year. We can build netball on cultural levels through organising a cultural tournament in celebration of those events,” she said.

“When did we see corporate teams playing netball? Through corporate games, young netballers will get jobs,” she added.

Babirye hopes lobbying from sponsors will solve some of the federation’s problems.

“We’ve many companies dealing in women products such as beauty products and pageants. When have we gone to them as their supporters or customers to stress our reasons?” Babirye posed.

Key points

Improving players welfare

Fostering accountability

Professionalising netball

Infrastructure development

The contenders

President

Sarah Babirye Kityo

Jocelyn Ucanda

Christine Nampijja

VP Admin

Brig Flavia Byekwaso

Annet Kisomose

VP Technical

Richard Muhumuza

Denis Mpoza

Gen. Sec

Amina Mande

Sarah N. Muwonge

Asst Gen Sec

Harriet Apolot

Wilberforce Mutete

Treasurer

Hajjat Aidah Nambusi

Hajj Yusuf Kamulegeya

Publicity

Yahaya Ssengabi

Florence Nakamya

