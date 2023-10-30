Why Akello deserves to lead NBL best five

There were no surprises when JKL Lady Dolphins forward Hope Akello was named MVP of the recently concluded National Basketball League finals.

Averaging a double-double of 12 points and as many rebounds to go with three assists, the Uganda Gazelles player dominated all aspects of the game and was an easy choice for the selectors.

Akello’s dominance was enough to help the Lady Dolphins to their third championship in four seasons.

Every time Akello struggled, JKL found themselves in big trouble, and her 15 points and 11 rebounds were pivotal in Henry Malinga’s side closing out the series 4-1 against a stubborn KIU Rangers team.

In a country struggling to get the right size to compete in the paint, Akello has turned out to be Uganda’s force and was a big part of the Gazelles’ continental journey this year.

She scored 14 points and picked 11 rebounds in Uganda’s win over Egypt in the Fiba Zone V Afrobasket Qualifiers and was also the best locally based performer when the Gazelles finished seventh in Kigali, Rwanda.

Averaging 33.18 minutes in the qualifiers, Akello recorded 13.3 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the Zone V Qualifiers before returning to dominate the paint in the league.

On top of the MVP gong, Akello was also named on the league’s best five and was the league’s top rebounder with 354.

She was also named Defensive Player of the Season to conclude the season with four awards and the winners’ medal.

With these achievements, Akello has done enough to enter the conversation for USPA Basketball Player of the Year.

The rest

The JKL bench, waiting to be crowned champions, looked on in disbelief when the announcer read out names that had made the Team of the Season.

KIU’s trio of Ninette Uwineza, Perus Nyamwenge and Rose Mary Amaniyo and JT Lady Jaguars’ Sarah Ageno completed the best five.

Questions have since been asked about how Brenda Ekone, the league’s top scorer with 523 points, was not named on the team.

The former Nkumba Lady Marines guard averaged 17.6 points, four rebounds and two assists but was snubbed.

Uwineza was the surprise inclusion, with her numbers leaving a lot to be desired.

The technically gifted point guard only managed four points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Rangers were subdued.

Throughout the season, she averaged three points, six rebounds and three assists.

KIU’s Amaniyo announced herself on the scene by averaging 10 points and nine rebounds and was a big part of her side’s Game One victory.

Nyamwenge’s explosiveness and three-point shot-making made her a handful for most of her opponents all season, and she helped herself to an average of 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Sarah Ageno, contender for Regular Season MVP, averaged a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds despite sitting out games due to injury.

The Gazelles forward collected 11 Player of the Game medals in the Lady Jaguars’ first 15 wins of the season.

Omissions

One of the major omissions on the team was JKL’s big Becky Longom, who averaged a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.

She was a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year but was beaten to the accolade by teammate Akello.

Longom gave the Lady Dolphins presence in the paint and rebounded the basketball well in the finals to help the team to the championship.

Ritah Imanishime, UCU Lady Canons’ duo of Tracy Namugosa Bridget Aber, and Zainah Lokwameri are some of the other players left out despite being highly efficient for their sides.

Hope Akello awards: Best Rebounder, Best Defensive Player, MVP

Women’s NBL Best Five: Ninette Uwineza, Perus Nyamwenge, Rose Amaniyo, Sarah Ageno, Hope Akello.