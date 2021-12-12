Anger as South Sudan fails to unify armed groups

South Sudan’s peace monitoring agency says citizens are frustrated with lack of progress on reforming the military, part of the transitional security arrangements agreed in a deal between warring parties in 2018.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), a panel created by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, said the main frustration of the South Sudanese is the delayed unification of forces and their redeployment.

“We are past the midway mark of the transitional period. The parties are far behind schedule in key tasks,” RJMEC interim chairman Charles Tai Gituai said during its 20th monthly meeting in Juba on Thursday.

“As we close the year, we need clarity from the revitalised government on plans to implement the remaining tasks in the coming 14 months.”

He added that President Salva Kiir directed the deployment of three assessment teams to training centres two months ago in preparation for the graduation of phase one of the unified force.

“It is disheartening when a directive from the presidency is not carried out,” Gituai said.

He added that defections of senior military officials, mainly from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - In Opposition (SPLA-IO) to the South Sudan People Defence Forces – the supposed government forces – erodes trust among the two parties and public confidence in the peace process.

Under the deal, fighters belonging to President Kiir’s side, the SPLM-IO and several other groups were to be trained afresh and later merged to become one professional army.

The plan has stalled for more than a year.

“Living conditions at the cantonment sites and training centres are deplorable and trainees are leaving in search of food and other essentials,” Gituai said.

He added that the situation has undermined morale of security forces cantoned or in training and risks eroding their trust in the political leadership.

“I would like to remind everybody that this is the last meeting before we break for the festivities. I hope we will return with concrete plans, renewed vigour and determination to bring durable peace, stability and prosperity to the people and the country,” Gituai said.

The peace deal stipulates that security agreements, especially the unification of the 83,000 forces into a professional army, would be key to ending armed conflict.

Weeks ago, President Kiir said the government would graduate the unified forces “without using force”.

The UN Security Council voted to extend sanctions on South Sudan for a year in May. India and Kenya abstained.