Anger as South Sudan fails to unify armed groups

Troops of the South Sudanese army wait for the arrival of members of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism at the Pillbam military base in Juba on April 16, 2016. Photo | NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), a panel created by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, said the main frustration of the South Sudanese is the delayed unification of forces and their redeployment.

South Sudan’s peace monitoring agency says citizens are frustrated with lack of progress on reforming the military, part of the transitional security arrangements agreed in a deal between warring parties in 2018.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.