Aquamation: Tutu's chosen flameless cremation

The coffin of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu is seen during his requiem mass at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on January 1, 2022. Tutu died on December 26, 2021 at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aquamation, or "alkaline hydrolysis", consists of cremation by water rather than fire.

The body of Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be reduced to dust by aquamation, a new cremation method using water that funerary parlours are touting as environmentally friendly.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.