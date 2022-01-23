Burkina Faso denies coup amid barracks revolt

People gather at Nation square to support military in Ouagadougou on January 23, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The unrest comes a little over week after 12 people, including a senior army officer, were arrested on suspicion of planning to "destabilise institutions" the country, which has been rocked by a seven-year jihadist insurgency.

Gunfire broke out at several army barracks in Burkina Faso on Sunday and internet connections were disrupted, prompting fears of a coup in the notoriously volatile west African state which the government quickly denied.
