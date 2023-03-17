Burundi declares polio outbreak – WHO

Burundi has declared a polio outbreak after detecting its first cases of the virus in over three decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

In a statement, the United Nations agency said the central African nation had detected eight cases of type 2 polio virus.

Burundian health authorities detected a case in an unvaccinated four-year-old boy in the west of the country, as well as two other children who came come into contact with him.

Five other type 2 polio samples were discovered in wastewater, the WHO said.

Polio is an infectious disease caused by a virus that infects the nervous system and can lead to irreversible paralysis.

It mainly harms young children, but can be prevented with a highly effective and very cheap vaccine.

The WHO's regional Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, was quoted in a statement as saying that Burundi's swift detection of the cases "shows the effectiveness of the country's disease surveillance".