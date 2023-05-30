Crime-ridden South Africa records three murders per hour

Almost three people were murdered every hour in South Africa during the first three months of the year, according to police statistics released on Tuesday.

Some 6,289 people were killed in the country -- which has one of the world's highest murder rates -- between January and March, up 3.4 per cent on the same period last year.

Yet, Police Minister Bheki Cele, who has long been under fire over the rampant crime, said the overall picture was improving.

"We are gradually gaining back the ground from criminals," Cele told a press conference.

Child murders were down 20 per cent, he said.

Rapes also saw a slight 2.8 per cent decline, with a still staggering 10,500 cases reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash-in-transit robberies instead experienced a "stubborn increase" of more than 20 per cent, with 64 cases reported, Cele said.

Common robberies, assaults and attempted murders were also on the up.

The leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), reiterated calls for Cele to be fired.

Crime is "spiralling out of control," the party said in a statement.