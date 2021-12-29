Death stalks displaced people in eastern DR Congo

Hundreds of displaced people gather for a bucket and soap distribution in the Rhoo IDP camp on December 18, 2021, 60 kilometers from Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. PHOTOS/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Less than a month ago, the camp was home to 16,000 people. It was then attacked by militiamen on November 21, who torched shacks and shelters and killed 26 people. 

Automatic weapons fire crackled out, and Captain Miraj, a Bangladeshi peacekeeper, told everyone to run.
Around 20 local Red Cross workers had gathered in Dhedja, a village in the troubled northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
They had come to help bury bodies that had been rotting since a massacre three weeks earlier -- and the killers had now returned.

