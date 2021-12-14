DR Congo declares fourth wave of Covid-19

Health workers perform a Covid-19 test at a private residence in Goma, DRC. Health authorities in the country say the rise in positive cases is a worrying trend. PHOTO | AFP | FILE

What you need to know:

  • The city of Kinshasa, with a population of over 12 million, is the epicentre of the disease.     
  • Health authorities in the country say the rise in positive cases is a worrying trend.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has entered the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of the technical secretariat of the response against the Covid-19 has announced.

