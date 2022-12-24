DR Congo rebels meet regional force to hand over strategic town

DR Congo's M23 rebels on Friday met soldiers from a regional military force to hand over a strategic frontline position near the major eastern city of Goma.

The Tutsi-led group has conquered swaths of territory in North Kivu province in recent months and advance to within a few dozen kilometres of Goma.

Under heavy international pressure to lay down arms, the M23 pledged earlier on Friday to leave its position in the town of Kibumba, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Goma.

Kibumba lies on the current frontline between the M23 and Congolese troops, on a key highway leading to the regional hub of more than one million people.

East African Regional Force (EACRF) Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Emmanuel Kaputa (R) and M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma (L) shake hands in Kibumba in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

According to an AFP journalist, dozens of rebels arrived at Kibumba's main municipal building in the late morning to participate in the handover ceremony with soldiers from the recently deployed East African Community military force.

M23 representative John Nzenze told reporters he hoped the Democratic Republic of Congo's government would seize the opportunity to make peace -- and warned that the rebels would respond to provocation.

"If we continue to be attacked, do you think we will cross our arms?" Nzenze said.

Kenyan Jeff Nyagah, the force commander, said that the handover was a "positive indicator" for eastern DRC.

He added that M23 fighters are meant to withdraw to positions around Mount Sabyinyo, which demarcates the border between Congo, Uganda and Rwanda.

But the current deployment of M23 fighters is unclear. AFP was unable to confirm whether the rebels left Kibumba after the ceremony, for example.

The DRC has repeatedly accused its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23 group, although the latter denies the charge.

M23 rebels talk before leaving their position in Kibumba in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on December 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

The United States and France, among other Western countries, nevertheless agree with the DRC's assessment.

A report by independent experts for the United Nations Security Council seen by AFP on Thursday also pointed to Rwanda's alleged support for the M23.

Kigali deployed troops to fight alongside the rebels, and supplied them with weapons, ammunition and uniforms, according to the report.

Several diplomatic initiatives have been launched in a bid to ease tensions.

Talks between the DRC and Rwanda in the Angolan capital Luanda unlocked a truce agreement on November 23.