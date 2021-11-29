EAC bans dumping of electronic waste, calls for recycling

The largest electronic scrapyard of Africa in Agbogbloshie, a district of Ghana’s capital Accra. Electronic waste at the site releases heavy acidic smoke threatening the health of locals. PHOTO | ANADOLU

By  Luke Anami

What you need to know:

  • Items with CRTs are particularly harmful because they contain lead, a known toxin. The lead content could be as much as to 1.5kg to 2kg in one piece of CRT, which can cause severe environmental and health impacts.
  • Once dumped in landfills, the lead-filled CRT glass leachate seeps into the soil and groundwater, and, when broken down, the lead dust particles pollute the air.

A ban on the dumping of electronic waste in the region received a boost after the East African Community (EAC) prohibited the importation of cathode rays tubes (CRTs) and standalone used computer monitors with effect from July 1, 2022.

