70 Makerere staff face dismissal over absenteeism

Makerere University vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe

By  Damali Mukhaye

At least 70 Makerere University staff, both teaching and non-teaching, face dismissal if they fail to explain to the management why they were not found on duty during a headcount, Daily Monitor has learnt.
Sources at the university told this publication that a number of staff were not found in their offices when officials from the Appointments Board conducted the head count in January.
One of the sources said these staff face disciplinary action as prescribed in the University Human Resource Manual.
The vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, in a February 18 letter addressed to one of the affected top staff in the Department of the Academic Registrar (names withheld), tasks him to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

