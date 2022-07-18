Applications for govt study loans start today

The government has asked eligible students to apply for study loans for the 2022/2023 academic year in universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

The spokesperson of the Higher Education Students Financing Board (HESFB), Mr Bob Nuwagira, said they will start receiving applications today.

This will go on until September 15 and applications will be sent online.

“The students’ loan shall cover tuition fees and functional fees. The loan shall also cover aids and appliances for persons with disabilities, while research funds may be covered as and when budget allows,” Mr Nuwagira said.

He added: “Since we do not have any candidates this year, it is a great opportunity for those who applied and did not go through. We are taking learners who sat for exams 10 years ago and I am sure the competition will not be stiff this time.”

Mr Nuwagira said they will sponsor only 1,000 students this academic year due to budget cuts. The board asked for Shs38.4b but got only Shs27.5b.

The board last year funded at least 1,600 students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related courses.

According to the board officials, the board will award loans to Arts students in the next academic year, starting with those offering tourism courses.