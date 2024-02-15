Boy who skipped Primary Six scores 8 in eight subjects

Hassan Kibeedi ,17 years old, surprised his parents when he scored eight in eight subjects in the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education, UCE results released on February 15. He sat for the examinations from Seeta High main campus in Mukono District.

Kibeedi is the son of Jinja Senior Assistant City clerk ,Mr Abubaker Kirunda Menya and Ms Fatuma Kirunda.

Kibeedi sat primary seven while in primary six and scored 10 aggregates from Mukono Junior School.

He wants to do Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at Advanced Level at Seeta High School main campus to work towards his dream of becoming a civil engineer.

“I attribute my success to hard work, prayers and support from my parents. I expected first grade but didn’t expect to get eight in eight,’’ he said

His father Mr Kirunda said his son’s performance was a surprise to him.