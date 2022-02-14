Brother Byarugaba inspired hard work and integrity

Brother Byarugaba, who celebrated 50 years of serving in the vocation of Brothers of Christian Instruction (BCI), felt he was called to teach. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • In his five decades of service, Brother Francis Xavier Byarugaba is fondly remembered by former students as a passionate, radical, kind and inspirational person. A number of former students say his presence  changed their lives for the better.

Teachers have one of the biggest responsibilities in society; shaping young minds and helping them fulfil their potential. While some teachers barely register on their learners’ radar, others such as Brother Francis Xavier Byarugaba leave an indelible mark on their lives forever. The testimonies of his concern, compassion, and consideration from his students speak of what a rare and beloved teacher Brother Byarugaba was. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.