Brother Byarugaba inspired hard work and integrity

Teachers have one of the biggest responsibilities in society; shaping young minds and helping them fulfil their potential. While some teachers barely register on their learners’ radar, others such as Brother Francis Xavier Byarugaba leave an indelible mark on their lives forever. The testimonies of his concern, compassion, and consideration from his students speak of what a rare and beloved teacher Brother Byarugaba was.

“I remember him with his eyes closed, during the morning mass in church, Kabingo, as he was popularly known, emphasised hard work and religious morals as yardsticks of success. These homilies greatly shaped my character to-date. He was a good timekeeper and a no-nonsense guy who would slap you if you got in his way of work,” remembers Julius Barungi, a former head prefect at St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Kasasa in Masaka District. Kabingo was the nickname the students gve Brother Byarugaba.

Amos Mbaziira, one of Brother Byarugaba’s mentees, remembers him as a man who never shied away from controversy.

“He was very independent minded and always stood his ground once he made up his mind on something. He loved going against the grain and this character made him stand out among his peers. I must confess as students back then, we never liked him as such but respected him a lot for his disciplinarian character and humour, qualities that many of us emulated and have made us who we are today,” narrates Mbaziira who was in Kasasa during the early 1990s.

Heeding the call

Brother Byarugaba, who celebrated 50 years of serving in the vocation of Brothers of Christian Instruction (BCI), felt he was called to teach. His journey started from Kibeedi in Kibaale District; his home, and took him to different parts of Uganda as he pursued his calling. Now in retirement, the 74-year-old looks back at a life journey that shaped students into people of excellence, influence and integrity. He is obviously a good storyteller as most good teachers tend to be and even if he left the classroom, he continues to share his knowledge with others.

“I am a hardworking person because I love nurturing young people. That is a legacy I will leave behind. I pay fees for whoever is keen on learning, whether a relative or not. Many have benefitted from my little pocket money but I see them carrying this gift forward by helping others,” the educationist adds.

He has educated and served, sometimes in situations that are less than ideal. In 1977, he joined St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Kasasa as the school bursar and a teacher of commerce. Two years on the job, war broke out as former Ugandan President Milton Obote (RIP) fought the military regime of President Idi Amin Dada (RIP). The school was affected as Brother Byarugaba recalls, “there was a lot of suffering during the period. Some Brothers ran away to Kalungu District, others to St Henry’s College Kitovu. Some of us remained in the villages of Kasasa, until the war was over and our colleagues came back,” he recalls.

Journeys abroad

At the end of 1980, his superior visited Kasasa and asked him if he wanted to go for further studies. He had pursued a diploma and high diploma in marketing at Nakawa Uganda College of Commerce from where he graduated in 1977. For further studies, he went to the United States of America and was given an opportunity to choose what to study.

“I was the first Brother to choose what I wanted to study. I decided to take on business studies since I had done marketing before,” he shares. Brother Byarugaba did his degree in Business Administration at Walsh University; a private Roman Catholic university in North Canton, Ohio, USA. “I think I was one of the oldest students there. Most of them were young men fresh from Senior Four level. I had to get used to the weather and culture. The Brothers were very helpful,” he recollects.

In 1981 Brother Byarugaba, and fellow brothers Michael Butoorwa and Marrios Ntwatwa travelled to Rome for six months for ‘the year of religious renewal’. “Everything was nearly new to us,” he recollects.

After that he travelled to England just in time for the wedding of the century.

“I was in England when Prince Charles married Diana. Many people were flocking into London from all over the world for the wedding. I was lucky to watch the wedding on TV. It was grand and the host Brothers in those 10 days took me around to visit various places.”

He was then admitted to University of New Hampshire in England for a Master’s academic programme after which he was supposed to return to Uganda and serve as the Headteacher of Kasasa.

The waiting game

Brother Byarugaba was not keen on returning to Uganda and he hoped that if he stayed away long enough, someone else would be posted in the position. He travelled to Canada, went back to Rome, Italy then to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya.

“Alas Brother Joseph Tinkasimire, my supervisor, was still waiting and on my return, he told me I was going to Kasasa as earlier stated as headteacher. I told him that I felt that it was not yet my time to be headteacher since I had not matured sufficiently enough. The students had just held a strike and the atmosphere was not necessarily welcoming,” the retired educationist narrates.

Eventually, he got his way and another headmaster was appointed, and Brother Byarugaba became the bursar, teacher, Brother Superior and manager of the school farm.

Radical with a purpose

His stubborn trait is one his students came to appreciate. “A few times he reversed decisions taken by Mr John C. Kirkwood, the powerful Mzungu (English) deputy headteacher, then especially on timetable matters and extra-curricular programmes,” recounts his former student, Mbaziira.

He adds; “Elsewhere he would be walking around the compound and when he passed next to anyone and you stared at him, he would cheekily call you out and ask; “Lwaki ontunuulira? Nyabadde bubi?” which loosely translates for “Why are you staring at me? Am I poorly dressed?”

“I had this feeling that he was a monster. He erased this fallacy on one particular day in Masaka Town. I was sitting in my cousin’s shop deliberating on my next move. It was two weeks into the new school term, and I had not yet reported back to school. He turned up and asked why I was not at school. In his slow soft-spoken voice, he ordered me to report to school, arguing that the fees would find me there whenever. My cousin managed to find the Shs1,500 and off I went to school. From then on, I changed my attitude towards this gentle giant,” Paul Matovu recounts.

He adds, “I can’t thank him enough for the parental guidance, the relentless effort to help me progress. If he walked into the Senior Three class and found me among other boys messing around, he would single me out for punishment and a stern warning for he exactly knew my plight. I can only leave it to the almighty to reward him. I have never had the opportunity to thank him, and I hope this reaches him. Thank you, long live and God bless you and reward you a hundredfold.”

Family affection

Brother Byarugaba’s mentorship has been academic and more.

“To a greater extent, Brother Byarugaba has contributed to who I have become. He taught me how to be open to new ideas, possibilities and perspectives. He taught me some leadership skills, for example that success comes with a willingness to change how things are done and to bring in fresh eyes to inspire new ideas, in addition to trying to think outside the box as much as possible,” explains his niece, Ritah Namaganda Mugabi.

Simon Peter Ntale, a nephew, says his uncle’s advice and words of wisdom have been constructive. “He has contributed to my studies. There was never a time in my secondary school I missed class because of school fees. My uncle was my surety for payment, always,” explains Ntale.

“I have learnt so much from the old man. Some things he would tell me and others I would just see how he conducted his business and l learnt. He gave me an education that has made me who I am today. The advice as a parent has also been colossal; on how to behave, financial discipline and social networking. Some of my core values in life I picked from him, being kind and generous, being a hardworking person and being trustworthy,” Ssalongo Joseph Tumusiime, his nephew, testifies.

To Sylvester Ndawula Baganjana, his brother, Brother Byarugaba is a morally upright man of God who has respect and love for others. “He is always for family development, teamwork, encouragement and has always chipped in whole-heartedly to the up-bringing of our children,” says Baganjana.

“He inspired me to have a sense of responsibility, a purpose in life, sharing and selfless love for others. He is always clear on what he wants you to achieve for yourself and those around you. He always challenges the status quo and wants you to aim high. He has been the bright light for my education and leadership skills,” John Fisher Balikuddembe says of the veteran teacher.

Mugabi adds that she has learnt responsibility and dependability from Brother Byarugaba, traits she has been able to utilise in her work interactions with others.

His granddaughter, Ritah Bafumba, says he reaches out to her even when she least expects it to check on how her marriage is doing. “To me that is a bonus,” she adds.

A man of many hats

Away from his education mission and service, the Brother has variously served as an accountant. In 1991, he was posted as a Financial Controller in the Uganda Spiritual Centre (USC) in Namugongo. He was also Assistant Provincial Superior (APS) and served on the Board of Trustees of Brothers of Christian Instruction (BCI). In 1992-1993, he was appointed Acting Principal of Caltec Academy, Makerere.

“We did a lot of construction there. We piloted the project of improving the quality of education in schools and as such, started Uganda Private and Integrated Schools Association (UPISA). It included eight schools; Kasasa, Buyege, St. Charles Mubende, Mary Reparatrix Secondary School in Bugonga, Caltec, Rubaga Girls and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga,” he says.

He reveals; “We collected money to buy laboratory equipment and textbooks for the schools. The organisation still exists, and its office is in Entebbe and I have been its coordinator since 1995.”

In 2000, he left the USC. He was asked to be in charge (Superior) of Mt. Tereza House, the mother house of Brothers of Christian Instruction in Uganda located in Kisubi. He was there until 2014, the longest period any Brother has ever had in the position. The Brother has also been on the council for the BCI for 35 years. During his tenure, the council started agroforestry projects on Masaka Road, among others. In 2014, he was asked to manage the finances of the formation house in Nabinonya.

Retirement

The Christian Brother says, with a smile; “My big weakness is that I have been minding finances since 1973 up to now. But now I am tired. I do not want to be in finance anymore. Sometimes it gets on your nerves, and you think everybody you see is coming for money.”