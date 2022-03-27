Greenhill academy graduates over 200 in French

At least 210 students at Greenhill Academy have been awarded with diplomas in DELF examinations during their first official graduation ceremony for their achievements in DELF PrimA1.1 for the Primary level as well as level A1 and A2 for the secondary level at the school in Kibuli.

A total of 170 students are from the primary section and the others are from the secondary section.

The Guest of Honour, Mercier Yves, head of cooperation and cultural affairs, who represented the French ambassador, commended the school for having the highest performing students each year before Covid-19 and of recent. He said the French embassy will continue to support projects to further echo the purpose of French.

He commended the school for promoting the language and promised a visit from the French ambassador in Uganda, Mr Jules-Armand Aniambossou once he returns from France.

Since French became East Africa’s Community’s third official language alongside Kiswahili and English in February 2021, the language has been considered by more Ugandans than before because it will now also be as predominant as the other two languages that have been official for the community.

Students talk to Patrice Gilles, the Director Alliance Francaise after graduation. PHOTOS/ PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

In recognition of the achievement Greenhill has put into promoting the French Language, Alliance Francaise organised this ceremony to recognise, not only the ultimate winners who passed the DELF exams but also the teachers and administrators who have upheld the language in the school.

Patrice Gilles, the Director Alliance Fracaise, the institution that organises the exams through the French embassy congratulated the graduands and encouraged them to join the institution's latest and ongoing competition dubbed ‘Njogera Francais’ (I speak French).

“I hope the school will be the best and the teachers the best teachers in the competition,” Mr. Gilles said.

French is spoken in African 25 countries and in five continents in the world.

Mr Whalice Ekiri, the head teacher of Greenhill Academy (for the Primary section) said that starting the French language subject in the school was a try and error with only one teacher at the time.

"We started from primary four, then five and later to other levels. Now when we are here and we are celebrating people getting certificates in the language, it is something that has made us so proud. The number of students doing the subject is increasing year after year," Ekiri said.

He lauded the French embassy for adding a lot to the school’s curriculum and believes this will take them far as a school.