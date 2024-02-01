How Makerere prepares PhD students

One hundred thirty two tudents have attained their PhDs at the 74th Makerere graduation ceremony, which started on Monday.

Sources said this is the highest number of PhD graduands ever since the university was established in 1922.

The PhD students are from the colleges of Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Education and External Studies, Computing and Information Sciences, Business and Management Sciences, Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security, School of Law and Makerere University Business School, among others.

How PhD students are prepared

Makerere University has a collegiate system comprising 10 colleges and the School of Law. These colleges have a varying number of schools and departments where PhD programmes are housed and there are mainly two tracks of PhDs, which are PhD by research only and PhD by coursework and research.

According to Prof Robert Wamala, the deputy director of the Directorate of Research and Graduate Training that coordinates all research activities across the different academic, administrative and research units, said students undertaking taught PhDs have the coursework component of their candidature within and across departments.

“The initial approval of the coursework is usually the responsibility of the relevant departments, schools and colleges. The approval of the proposals and thesis reports for the research component is a responsibility of the relevant doctoral committees and departments as well as schools and colleges upon recommendation of the internal and external examiners,” he added.

However, Prof Wamala said candidates undertaking ‘PhDs by research only’ work with staff within and across departments because they undertake cross-cutting courses organised by his directorate.

Prof Wamala added that the relevant doctoral committees and departments as well as schools and colleges approve the proposals and thesis reports on the recommendation of the internal and external examiners.

The Board of Research and Graduate Training, thereafter, considers and presents submissions from the colleges for both categories of PhD candidates to the University Senate for approval

Prof Wamala said Makerere University has a research agenda that determines key priority areas of focus for the institution and the research agenda is generated in line with national, regional and international priorities as documented in the development frameworks.

He said the PhD candidates are guided by this research agenda to make proposed areas and topics of study in their respective disciplines.

Challenges while preparing students

Some of the PhD students graduating this week have decried challenges such as financial constraints, disagreement with supervisors, among others.

Prof Wamala said his directorate has also grappled with a lot of challenges while preparing the students.

He cited inadequate funding, human resource constraints and inadequate infrastructure.