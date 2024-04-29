How Ugandan student  survived war in Sudan

Nahiya Faisal Faruku during the interview. She says she thought the war would last for not more than one week. PHOTO/DANIEL KIBET

By  Daniel Kibet

Reporter

NTV Uganda

What you need to know:

  •  A year of war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has driven more than 8.5 million people from their homes, creating the world’s largest displacement crisis and uprooting families multiple times as people struggle to escape to neighbouring countries with economic and security problems of their own.
  • Financial challenges have led some to return to the war-stricken capital.