KCCA on the spot for losing PLE result slips of 3,900 pupils

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has come under pressure from parents after it lost result slips of 3,972 students who sat for the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Daily Monitor has learnt.

The PLE result slip is one of the requirements needed to enable a student register for UCE examinations. The registration is underway across the country.

But parents, whose learners sat for PLE from Kampala in 2019, are up in arms after failing to produce the result slips to have their children registered for UCE slated to be undertaken in October.

The affected parents who spoke to Daily Monitor said they did not receive the PLE results after the schools notified them that KCCA lost the result slips for their children.

“Uneb released the results for PLE pupils in January 2020 but I did not receive the results for my child. I was told by the schools that the results are lost. I am now being asked to produce the results before my child registers. Where do I get it?” one of the parents, who preferred anonymity, said.

A group of parents with about 200 affected pupils from Greenhill Academy, Kibuli, through Lex Uganda Advocates and Solicitors have since petitioned Uneb and KCCA, demanding the former to reprint pass slips of all the affected students in 14 days from April 14 when the notice was issued.

“We have been informed by some parents that Uneb is advising them to apply for a PLE verification statement and pay a fee,” the petition reads in part.

“In our legal position, this is wrong procedure. Issuance of verification statement only arises where the parents and learners have lost their academic testimonials, which is not the present case,” it adds.

Instead, parents want KCCA to incur the cost of getting the new payslips.

“Uneb is responsible for issuance of the testimonials to the learners. If Uneb issued them and they have been lost in transit, as some people have claimed, it should re-print fresh ones for the learners,” the petition adds.

KCCA is expected to pay more than Shs200m to have these results slips replaced for all the affected students if they own up. Replacement of each slip is Shs50,000.

Uneb on April 1 directed all schools, both primary and secondary, to start the process of registration of candidates for this year’s exams. Registration is expected to run for two months, until May 31.



Uneb, KCCA speak out

In an interview with the Executive Director of Uneb, Mr Daniel Odongo, KCCA is responsible for the loss of the results slips for learners from the 51 schools in Kampala.

According to Uneb, they have given conditions to KCCA to fulfil before they re-print the result slips for the affected learners. He declined to disclose the conditions.

“Once KCCA heeds to the conditions we gave to them, we shall go ahead and reprint the result slips for all the affected learners,” Mr Odongo said.