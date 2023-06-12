Kigezi High School rolls out inclusive education approach 

Established in 1922 as a primary school, after 24 years it turned into a junior school. Later into a secondary school in 1965. Kigezi High School was a school for the academic giants although it excluded students with disability.

For about 50 years of its existence, Kigezi High School has been a co-educational day and boarding Church of Uganda founded secondary school. Located on Rugarama Hill in Kabale town, the school recently started all-inclusive education approach to give chance to the students with physical disability to attain quality education.

Kigezi High became the second secondary school in Kigezi region to offer an all-inclusive education programme after Hornby High School located in the same vicinity in Kabale Town that offered education for the visually impaired students.

“We started the implementation of an all-inclusive education approach to accommodate students with physical disabilities in 2017, and we have 10 students in different classes. We have had to remodel some of the school infrastructure to provide easy access to these physically disabled students,” Abraham Akampurira, head teacher said.

“Such provisions were not in place since this category of students were never admitted before. Our plan is to at least have about 20 of them because we have enough space and facilities to support their education,” he added.

Akampurira says although they have registered success in implementing the all-inclusive education programme, they have challenges of specialised facilities required for the physically disabled students especially teachers, learning materials and classroom seats.

“Although we have partially succeeded in accommodating the students with physical disabilities, we still need funds to remodel the entrances of all classrooms, dormitories, latrines, urinals, offices, school chapel, computer and library entrances,” he appealed.

“We also need funds to buy dormitory beds and classroom seats that cater to each individual because of their different disabilities.”

Akampurira added that they are in consultation with the Ministry Of Education and Sports for possible recruitment of special needs teachers that can help in the implementation of the programme.

Plans, he said, were underway to lobby the community members and civil society organisations to help in availing artificial limbs to the disabled students to ease their movement.

“While some parents of disabled students manage to pay tuition and other requirements, there is need for financial support for the needy students with disabilities so that they can achieve their educational dreams,” Akampurira said.

John Kakama, 17, a Senior Three physically disabled student, says peers are welcoming and help him around.

Born without arms, Kakama walks to class besides using his toes for writing notes and computer work during computer lessons.

“I am happy to be at Kigezi High School and I am sure I will excel in academics, besides my disability because the school caters for my school fees,” John Kakama said.

For Grant Mugarura, a student who uses a wheelchair hopes to complete his A-Level at Kigezi High School before joining university for his dream career as a medical officer.

“When I joined Senior One at Kigezi High School, my dream career was to be an advocate of the High Court in Uganda because some of my relatives are lawyers, but now I pursue science subjects because they have proved be simpler for me,” Mugarura said.

He added that although the school environment is conducive for his studies, but he has to seek assistance from other students to access some of the offices and other facilities.

“The ministry of Education ought to set a policy of having ramps in all the schools because any person could suffer physical disability. I was born normal and my legs got disabled in 2018,” Mugarura said.

Kigezi High school has a wide range of facilities, among them is an ICT lab, Home economics lab, library, basketball coat, football, netball pitches, a school farm and other facilities. Kigezi High school has different clubs such as drama, interact, scripture union, debating and tourism clubs.

Some outstanding personalities that have attended Kigezi High School include Tumusiime Mutebile (former governor Bank of Uganda), former prime ministers Mr Amama Mbabazi, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, Dr Kizza Besigye and Abed Bwanika. Also, former Agriculture minister Hope Mwesigye and David Bahati .

