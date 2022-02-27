More girls than boys graduate at Nkumba

The vice chancellor Nkumba University Mr Jude Lubega has revealed that female students have out competed their male counterparts in the last study year as the university celebrated its 24th graduation ceremony.

“A total of 1432 are going to be awarded degrees and certificates in various disciplines of studies, of these students 782 are females, which is 54.6 percent, 650 are male which is 45.4 percent,” he said.

Although Mr Lubega didn’t disclose the reason for the excellence among the female students, he said the numbers of graduates could have been higher but the Covid-19 pandemic frustrated some students from completing their studies on time.

“Graduation is significant to many people because it marks the investment made by the parents, guardians and faculty on the grandaunts. You graduates have made it, some of you have had doubts from even your closet family members but you didn’t give up against all odds, you proved them wrong, well done,” he said.

“Nothing is truly impossible, the light in the heart says turn your obstacles into opportunities and your problems into possibilities, often times you shall be hit by seemingly impossible situations, but time here was merely a practice run for the real world. Some of the obstacles you have encountered shall be multiplied but you will overcome them” he added.

Mr Lubega urged the grandaunts to think critically and intensively in order to succeed in life.