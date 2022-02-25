Students tipped on innovation, employment

The newly installed Nkumba University Vice Chancellor, Prof Jude Lubega, receives the instruments of office on Thursday during the commencement lecture. PHOTO | PAUL ADUDE

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • The University Vice chancellor, Mr Jude Lubega, said the CII award would be in service to the students and faculty so they can be in service to society.

The Board chairman of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr Peter Kimbowa, has urged students to adopt innovation in order to create self-employment for themselves other than waiting to look for jobs after they graduate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.