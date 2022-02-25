Students tipped on innovation, employment

The Board chairman of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr Peter Kimbowa, has urged students to adopt innovation in order to create self-employment for themselves other than waiting to look for jobs after they graduate.

“You don’t need as ton of money to start, find your own starting point, generate ideation and leverage your critics' insights. You need to have an entrepreneurial mindset by making your hypothesis more specific. Co-create with the local communities, local government, business and industry in addition to other local, regional and international innovation hubs,” he said.

Mr Kimbowa made the remarks on Thursday during the Nkumba University Commencement lecture, where the Chancellors Innovation Initiative (CII) was launched as the University prepares for it’s 24th graduation ceremony slated for this Saturday.

“Nkumba University innovation hub needs a winning strategy on technology adoption, retooling new skills, information, ideas, insights, collaboration with the public, private and civil society, data driven knowledge, legacy approaches can be reinvented,” he said.

Mr Kimbowa who was the keynote speaker at the commencement lecture said with the launch of the hub, Nkumba University will become a tower for focused observations and opportunities to create, capture and deliver true innovation value.

“The first pathway to the future is adopting the fourth industrial revolution technologies in learning how to learn in developing mental tools to master new skills. The second pathway is shifting from the institutional and technical fixed mindset to a growth mindset through and agile, purpose driven and flexible collaborative networks at all levels of the university,” he said.

The University Chancellor, Mr Emmanuel Katongole, said the initiative is aimed at contributing to the reduction of the net import of products and services especially where competence exists.

“The overall objective of the initiative is to raise awareness of the importance of innovations, to support and encourage innovators to actively and collaboratively contribute to transformation of the economy of Uganda,” he said.

The newly installed University Vice chancellor, Mr Jude Lubega, said the CII award would be in service to the students and faculty so they can be in service to society.