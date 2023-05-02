Most youth in Bukedea unable to read

At least 95.9 percent of adolescents in Bukedea District are non-fluent in reading, a survey report has revealed.

The report was released on April 26, by Assessment of Life Skills and Values in East Africa in an event that was officiated by deputy chief administrative officer, Ms Norah Anyakoit.

Mr Ben Mukula, the district coordinator Assessment of Life Skills and Values in East Africa, said in August 2022, the team of the village community volunteers were deployed on ground to conduct the assessment survey on the adolescent’s basic literacy proficiencies.

He said the survey was held in 20 villages of Kadowa, Kidongole, Chodong, Omunyonoo Apopoo, Agulet, Adodoi, Okouba, Kasechi, Koreng D, Omosoga, Kangole, Tokor, Komomeri, Kalapata, Kotia central, Bungkoho, Apujan Nyakoi and Mukura across the entire district of Bukedea.

“About 95.9 percent of adolescent youth both in and out of school, ranging from the age of 13 to 17 years, were unable to read primary three work,” Mr Mukula said.

He said only 4.1 percent were able to read fluently.

“We established this report because we wanted to ascertain the educational levels amongst the youth in Bukedea,” Mr Mukula said.

Mr Juma Showan Emong, the Bukedea District speaker, who represented the vice district chairperson, Ms Mary Akol, consented to the report saying a lot is needed to address the challenges affecting the youth in the communities.

He said most of the youth are ignorant about their lives, where most of them don’t bother how their today and tomorrow will be.

Ms Norah Anyakoit, the deputy chief administrative officer of Bukedea, who headed the dialogue, appealed for support from the nongovernmental entities in order to help in addressing most of the challenges faced by the youth.