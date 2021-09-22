Museveni tasks Kyambogo to train science teachers 

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

President Museveni yesterday tasked Kyambogo University to train more science teachers so that it does not lose its original mandate that dates back to 17 years ago.

The President said Kyambogo should focus on producing graduates with specific professional skills in teaching, engineering and technology.

“I was looking at your booklet, there are 179 graduates of science with education. They will be teachers in secondary schools teaching science subjects mainly. We need more of those as well as others in courses like engineering and technology,” Mr Museveni said.

The head of State asked the university management, Council and Senate not to lose sight of its original set up.

“The university should not lose sight of that demarcation of the boundaries in its training,” he said.

Mr Museveni made the remarks yesterday while addressing the congregation during the university’s 17the graduation ceremony.

His address was done virtually from State House Entebbe.

Graduates

A total of 9,521 students of which 5,074 were male and 4,447 female will be awarded certificates, diplomas, bachelors and master degrees as well as PhDs in the three-day ceremony that ends tomorrow.

A total of 251 students obtained First Class degrees in various bachelors’ programmes. The Faculty of Education is slated to graduate teachers tomorrow. A total of 1,723 students will graduate with various programmes at both bachelors and diploma level.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Eli Katunguka, said the university would heed to the President’s directive.

He said there are plans to abolish diploma courses and some arts and development courses so that more science teachers, master and Phd students are trained.

Mr Museveni also advised graduates to take good care of their health and never to indulge in reckless drinking.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, asked the university to increase the number of PhD students, especially in science, engineering, and technology.

“I commend the university for allocating Shs1.5 billion towards research. I want our higher education institutions to know that the government expects your research to contribute to innovation, knowledge generation and the government’s strategy for industrialisation,” Ms Museveni said.

Advertisement



