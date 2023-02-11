Nakapiripirit tops UCE worst performing districts

Nakapiripirit emerged the worst performing district in the Ugandan Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results released on Thursday.

Of the 54 candidates who registered in Nakapiripirit none scored Division One.

Other districts that performed poorly include Yumbe, Kween, Ntotoko, Obongi, Bukwo, Terego, Madi Okolo and Nabilakuk, which all had one percent of candidates in Division One.

The eight districts had 73 candidates with Division One out of the 6,152 candidates who registered for UCE.

Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education, said the government would invest in training and recruiting more teachers in such districts.

“We have a big plan to address the districts with poor performance to build more schools and equip them with more teachers and science labs and also the government is going to prioritise improving the welfare of teachers,” he said.

He added: “We have also introduced systems that will track absenteeism of teachers, which the government has also rolled out in the districts.”

All the 10 worst performing districts with higher failures rates in the examinations are from the East, border districts and West Nile.