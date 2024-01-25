PLE:  88,269 candidates ungraded 

At least 88,269 (candidates who sat the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) were ungraded, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has said.

These represent 10.4 percent of 749,347 candidates who sat the national exams last year, according to the board’s executive secretary, Dan Odongo.

“Division U (Ungraded) is awarded to candidates who have failed to reach the minimum level of performance that can be awarded at least a Division 4 They are not eligible for admission to the Senior 1 class. It should be noted that the number of candidates in Division U is quite high, at 88,269 (10.4%) and should raise concern so that they do not just add to the statistics of school drop-outs,” Mr Odongo said.

According to UNEB, a higher proportion of the 2023 candidates passed in Division 3 and above level.

"Overall, the performance of candidates is comparable to that of 2022,"Mr Odongo added.

The education minister, Janet MuseveniI said she had instructed the Permanent Secretary of her Ministry to work out something to ensure that such pupils are given an opportunity to repeat Primary Seven in public schools.

"From Executive Director’s report, I observe that a number of candidates did not qualify for the PLE certificates (Ungraded). The government is going to ensure that this trend is reversed. I have instructed the Permanent Secretary [of Education Ministry] to work out something to ensure that such pupils are given an opportunity to repeat Primary Seven in public schools so that we can support them," she said.

A total of 247,728 pupils, who sat the PLE exams between November 8 and 9 in 14,442 examination centres are from private schools while the rest are from Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools.

For the second consecutive year, girls are the majority amounting to 52 percent (391,558 pupils) of the candidates who sat for the exams while their male counterparts are 357,789 (48 percent).

A total of 2,436 Special Needs Education learners and 79 inmates (13 female and 66 male) from Upper Prison School Luzira also sat for the exams.

During last year’s exams, girls outperformed boys in the English subject while the latter performed well in the remaining three including Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies.