Poor structure forces Ugandan pupils to DRC school

After waiting in vain for government to construct classroom blocks at Nyarundier Primary School, the community resorted to erecting a papyrus makeshift structure to accommodate learners.

The temporary classroom, however, poses potential risk to the learners. Additionally, its proximity to the bushes and rocks increases the likelihood of snake bites among the pupils.

This has prompted some pupils to cross to a nearby school in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Felix Obedgiu, a teacher, says the learners are sent home when it starts raining. He adds that the school’s total population stands at 1,387 learners, with Primary One accommodating 346 students and Primary Two hosting 278 learners.

He says the makeshift was constructed to reduce congestion.

“When rain is coming, we send the infant classes home because there is no space in any other class. We have been waiting for the government to construct a decent classroom for us but in vain,” Mr Obedgiu says.

Nyarundier, a government-aided primary school with two classroom blocks, was started in 2002.

One of the learners in Primary One says: “We only enjoy our class in the dry seasons but during rainy seasons, we spend much of our time at home. Sometimes rain destroys our books. Some of our friends have left us and crossed to Congo to study.”

The pupil says there was an urgent need to construct better classrooms so that more learners could be attracted.

The District Inspector of Schools, Mr James Gwoktho, says the demands for classroom blocks are overwhelming.

Mr Gwoktho says the district used to get Shs400 million every financial year for the construction of two classroom blocks and five-stance pit-latrines. He adds that with the budget cuts, they only receive Shs150 million.

“We have shortage of classrooms in the district due to meagre resources. That is why the majority of schools with high populations are operating under trees and makeshift classrooms. Our hands are tied,” Mr Gwoktho says.

He says they have partnered with Plan International, who have constructed classroom blocks and pit-latrines in more than six schools.

The Programme Coordinator of Plan International in Nebbi, Mr Elino Omachar, says there are several schools in dire need of classrooms due to high enrolment.

He adds that they have constructed classrooms in Asili, Paminya, Ramogi and Alwala, all in Nebbi.

“We need to unite and make sure that learners live in a healthy and safe environment to ensure retention. Apart from the classrooms, there is a need to introduce lunch programmes to the vulnerable and needy learners at schools,” Mr Omachar says.

One of the community members, Mr Alfred Odongtho, says: “We are trying to provide alternatives to accommodate the learners by erecting makeshifts to decongest classes with a bigger population of the learners. But this is not palatable for the learners. It is just a temporary measure.”



