Professionalism is the weapon you need at work, bishop tells medical graduates

The Rt. bishop Lugazi diocese Emeritus Mathias Ssekamanya has asked Medical graduates to always be ethical and uphold professionalism at their workplaces.

Rt. Bishop Ssekamanya said this on Friday at a graduation ceremony at St. Francis School of Health Sciences (SFHS) Namataba, Mukono district where 256 students were awarded with diplomas and certificates in various disciplines, including Public Health, Medical records management, Medical Laboratory technology and others.

Bishop Ssekamanya urged the graduates to be exemplary in their work in order to uplift their profession and not to work to be extoled.

"You should be gentle, kind and sympathetic to the people you serve," he said.

He advised them to use good language and not to be tough, especially when handling the elderly patients. Work in humanity. Don’t look at the people you serve as if they are nothing, this will help you attract people in your medical centres or clinics," the bishop added.

The Allied Health Professionals Council Education and Training Officer, Buruhani Buzige warned graduates against indecent dressing while at work.

He asked them to dress professionally and avoid wearing clothes which expose their bodies noting that the patients may fail to explain their sicknesses.

Buzige told them to always give accurate results as the diagnostic services are the backbone of effective service delivery.

He said they should observe the rights of patients and do not carry their social economic issues to work and transfer them to patients.



