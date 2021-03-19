School heads get free entrepreneurial training

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Schools heads from different parts of Mukono District are the primary beneficiaries of entrepreneurship training underway at the district headquarters intended to equip them with practical ideas which they will transfer to students to start their own businesses.

Dr Badru Musisi, the team leader Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund (MAK-RIF) school of Education on Thursday said they will help develop teachers and students’ skills freely in Mukono district and keep them away from searching for jobs.

"This is action oriented; teachers are supposed to be focused and will be more skilled by changing the mindset, building their levels of confidence and therefore, enabling them to appreciate that they can also do business instead of depending entirely on their salary," Dr Musisi said.

He said by the time students graduate, their mindset would have changed and be able to create their own jobs.

"We are focusing on Universal secondary Education schools since most of the students can't afford certain things/equipment," Dr Musisi said.

He said they also plan to move to particular schools starting with Nakanyonyi in Nabaale sub-county to train all teachers and students in the school.

Mukono District inspector of schools, Ms Mary Namuli urged teachers to embrace the programme so as to develop the country by causing change in the leaners’ mindset.

“Students have been studying up to university but struggle looking for jobs but it is not the case here as learners will create their own jobs and employ others," she said.