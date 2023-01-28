Silver Spoon School shines

Silver Spoon Primary School’s performance in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) continued to send pupils, teachers and parents into a celebratory mood.

Moments after the ministry of Education and Sports and Uganda National Examinations Board announced the release of the 2022 PLE exams at Silver Spoon, the school which hosted their pupils to an exam release event discovered that it had performed excellently.

Of the 76 candidates who sat for PLE exams last year at the school, 56 passed in first grade while the remaining 20 got super second grade. This means that no pupil got the third grade, fourth or was ungraded.

Among the 56 who scored first grade, seven pupils got Aggregate seven.

Some of the pupils who excelled include Richard Matovu, Elizabeth Rebecca, Nansamba Rihanna, Agatha Nabulime, Shem Nyika, Mungujakisa Barnabas and Godwill Abitekaniza.

In an interview, Mr Joseph Okoboi, the head teacher of school, attributed the good performance to the good working relationship the school had with parents while preparing the candidates for PLE.

“God is good and He has always been on our side. Continue working hard, put our school on the map and be role models in the country,”

He added, “There is a lot more input this year than we had invested in 2021 when we had just come out of Covid-19. We had to put them into different groups according to their performance depending on who studied online and who didn’t study and by term two they had all closed the gaps, which was a serious strategy.”

However, Mr Okoboi also said automatic promotion also affected some candidates’ performance.